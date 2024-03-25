What the success of Google Maps on iPhone tells us about Apple and monopolies -- and what the DOJ needs to understand about good products

There are all manner of navigation apps for the iPhone. Apple Maps is the default choice, and is pretty extensive these days, but it's far from the only option. Just check the App Store. And in the battle to be top map app, Google Maps seems to have nabbed the chequered flag – even on iPhones.

According to this survey by MarketWatch, a whopping 70% of respondents flagged down Google Maps as their go-to navigation copilot. While Waze, Google's other prodigy in the mapping arena, snagged a commendable second place with 27%, Apple Maps trailed with 25%. It's somewhat unexpected that Google Maps is so popular, when Apple Maps comes enabled by default on the best iPhones – the most popular smartphones in the US.

This MarketWatch study wasn't just about counting hands, though; it was a deep dive into the habits of 1,000 US drivers. The study specifically focused on how these mapping applications were used to spot speed traps -- yep, traps on map apps. But it speaks to the popularity of Google's primary navigation app, especially over Apple's default option.

Could it be that good products are more popular?

Despite Apple Maps catching up to Google Maps' feature offerings recently, Google's map app has been a long-time favorite among iPhone owners. Historically, it's offered more features, an integrated experience, and better navigation overall. Plus, you can use it across all Apple devices, most notably CarPlay. In short, it's a good product. Arguably, it's a better product than Apple Maps.

(Image credit: iMore)

So could it be that Google Maps is more popular because it's a better product? While you'd think that's a simple "yes", the DOJ might disagree with you.

The DOJ filed a landmark lawsuit against Apple last week, alleging the company has a smartphone monopoly. In the suit, the government claimed that one of the world's most successful and valuable companies has a stranglehold on phones, and stated bluntly that Apple uses it to extract more money from consumers. "Apple has gone from revolutionizing the smartphone market to stalling its advancement," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. You can read the full lawsuit here.

Google Maps is an interesting case study here, showing that a good product is usually the more popular option. Which is considered by users to be the case with iPhones, even if the tech-averse folks over at the DOJ might disagree.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If anything, this survey showing the popularity of Google Maps goes directly against the DOJ's lawsuit. The DOJ argues that Apple stifles competitors to make it harder for iPhone users to switch away. And I don't know about you, but the popularity of Google Maps on iPhones isn't particularly stifled. And Google is, I don't know, Apple's biggest competitor, perhaps. It's ironic, really.