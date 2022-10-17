WhatsApp is rolling out Status reactions and more to everyone

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows people to add a reaction to someone's Stats update, a feature that has been working its way through the beta channels for a while now.

The update, which is available for download for free from the App Store, includes a number of new additions but Status reactions is likely the most notable for most people.

Getting a reaction

The new change was first noted by WABetaInfo but the App Store release notes do also point to the improvement plus much more. People can react with one of eight different emojis including "Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points."

Additionally, WhatsApp is now making it possible for group admins to delete others' messages for everyone, with all participants able to see who made the message go away. People can also share a link to a WhatsApp call for the first time, just as they do when using FaceTime and other calling services. That feature alone could make it easier for people to join WhatsApp calls even after they first opened.

WhatsApp's release notes do also point out that these features will be rolling out over the coming weeks, even though the app is ready to support them right now. That means that you might not have all of these features enabled even after using the app, but keep checking back — they'll appear eventually.

You can download the updated WhatsApp app from the App Store (opens in new tab) for free right now. Everyone who already has the app installed can also get the newest version via the app update mechanism within the App Store app.