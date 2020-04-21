Aqara has announced that its HomeKit compatible light switches for the North American market will be available on April 27th. The announcement, which came via Twitter, shows off a pair of light switches, a single rocker, and a unique double rocker, both of which will be available to order on Amazon.

While there are plenty of HomeKit-enabled light switches already available today, Aqara's upcoming switches could be big for the platform in a couple of ways. For starters, Aqara's accessory offerings are often much cheaper than other alternatives, with the company's sensors and buttons retailing for under $20 each.

Another plus is that Aqara currently lists 2 versions of its switches, one that requires a neutral wire, and the other that doesn't. Currently, there is only 1 option for HomeKit fans with older homes that do not have a neutral wire in their electrical boxes, Lutron's Caseta Wireless Dimmer Switch.

All of Aqara's light switches utilize ZigBee for wireless connectivity to the Aqara Hub, which is required for operation. ZigBee is known for its fast response times and high levels of reliability and is used in popular accessories including those from Philips Hue.

In addition to HomeKit, the light switches also work with Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant. Once connected to the Aqara Hub, remote controls are available through the Home app, the Aqara Smart Home app, or via voice controls. Pricing and timing of the release on the 27th have not yet been announced, but they should be listed on Aqara's Amazon store page soon.