Aqara has announced that its HomeKit-enabled Water Leak Sensor is now available for purchase in North America through Amazon. The compact, completely wireless sensor offers owners a quick and easy way to monitor their homes for potential water leaks through placement near sinks, washing machines, water heaters, and more.

The Aqara Water Leak Sensor can detect flooding, while also monitoring the status of any water leaks. When the water level of the detection site is higher than 0.5mm, the sensor will alarm, and your mobile phone app will receive a notification to remind you to take appropriate action.

The Aqara Water Leak Sensor silently monitors areas for water leaks 24/7, and once water is detected, it will notify users via a notification, and through an audio alarm on the Aqara Hub, which is required for operation. The sensor communicates to the hub through an integrated ZigBee radio which allows for long battery life and quick response times. Aqara's sensor is powered by a CR2032 coin battery and is rated for up to two years of use before replacement.

Once connected to the Aqara Hub, users are able to add it to Apple's HomeKit and the iOS Home app. Through HomeKit, the sensor can be used with other accessories for even more protection and notification potential, such as turning color light bulbs red, or playing an alarm sound on Apple's HomePod when a leak is detected. HomeKit can also be set to send push notifications, and status checks are available with voice commands through Siri.

The Aqara Water Leak Sensor is available now through Amazon.com for $18.99. To celebrate the launch, Aqara has provided our readers with a special promo code, AQAIMORE, that takes an additional 25% off at checkout on Amazon. When combined with an already affordable price, iMore readers can grab the sensor for as little as $15, making it the cheapest HomeKit water leak sensor around.