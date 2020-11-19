Arcadia, a consumer technology company, has announced a new subscription program for consumers. For $5 per month, homeowners and renters can help promote clean energy use through the purchase of renewable energy certificates, or RECs. Membership also gives subscribers better insight into their home's energy use each month.

Also known as Green tags, Renewable Energy Credits, Renewable Electricity Certificates, or Tradable Renewable Certificates, are tradable, non-tangible energy commodities that represent proof that 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity was generated from an eligible renewable energy resource.

Arcadia's monthly membership is built around the average electricity usage in the subscriber's community. The company uses this information to determine how many RECs it purchases and retires on their behalf. When the subscriber connects their utility account online, this REC calculation is personalized to their energy use. Further, in markets where it's allowed, subscribers can sign up for community solar through Arcadia. By doing so, they can route a portion of their energy bill to support a local solar farm.

As Kiran Bhatraju, CEO and Founder of Arcadia, explains:

The electricity used in your home is your biggest impact on the environment. Roughly half of global warming pollution comes from burning fossil fuels to produce the power we use in our homes and apartments on a daily basis. Our new membership allows energy consumers to exercise choices based on their values and take action against climate change, something that has been very difficult to do due to utility monopolies.

With a $5-per-month membership, subscribers also receive:

Analysis of your impact and how much CO2 you've avoided MOM, YOY

Access information about renewable energy projects in your neighborhood

Learn all you can about RECs and community solar

Ability to sign up for autopay

Sign up through Google or an email of your choice

Delay payment by about 7 days

No credit card fees or other hidden transactions

Move with Arcadia - no matter where you settle down, we go with you

Arcadia is available in all 50 states and is accessible on the web and mobile. You can sign up for a free one-month trial from the Arcadia website and cancel at any time.