What you need to know
- Membership is $5.
- It's a way to promote clean energy.
- Provides more insight on your monthly utility bill.
Arcadia, a consumer technology company, has announced a new subscription program for consumers. For $5 per month, homeowners and renters can help promote clean energy use through the purchase of renewable energy certificates, or RECs. Membership also gives subscribers better insight into their home's energy use each month.
Also known as Green tags, Renewable Energy Credits, Renewable Electricity Certificates, or Tradable Renewable Certificates, are tradable, non-tangible energy commodities that represent proof that 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity was generated from an eligible renewable energy resource.
Arcadia's monthly membership is built around the average electricity usage in the subscriber's community. The company uses this information to determine how many RECs it purchases and retires on their behalf. When the subscriber connects their utility account online, this REC calculation is personalized to their energy use. Further, in markets where it's allowed, subscribers can sign up for community solar through Arcadia. By doing so, they can route a portion of their energy bill to support a local solar farm.
As Kiran Bhatraju, CEO and Founder of Arcadia, explains:
The electricity used in your home is your biggest impact on the environment. Roughly half of global warming pollution comes from burning fossil fuels to produce the power we use in our homes and apartments on a daily basis. Our new membership allows energy consumers to exercise choices based on their values and take action against climate change, something that has been very difficult to do due to utility monopolies.
With a $5-per-month membership, subscribers also receive:
- Analysis of your impact and how much CO2 you've avoided MOM, YOY
- Access information about renewable energy projects in your neighborhood
- Learn all you can about RECs and community solar
- Ability to sign up for autopay
- Sign up through Google or an email of your choice
- Delay payment by about 7 days
- No credit card fees or other hidden transactions
- Move with Arcadia - no matter where you settle down, we go with you
Arcadia is available in all 50 states and is accessible on the web and mobile. You can sign up for a free one-month trial from the Arcadia website and cancel at any time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fortnite is coming back to iPhone and iPad thanks to NVIDIA
Fortnite will be coming back to the iPhone and iPad soon enough thanks to a partnership between NVIDIA and Epic Games. Fortnite will be accessible through the web browser via GeForce Now, and the two are currently working on a touch control system to make iOS gamers extra happy.
NVIDIA brings its cloud gaming to iOS through the web browser
Where there's a will there's a way and thanks to the magic of the web, NVIDIA is bringing its cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now, to iOS users without the need for a dedicated app. Because Apple won't allow that, but they can't stop a web app.
Apple Music Awards: Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift honored
Apple has announced the winners of its second annual Apple Music Awards, with Lil baby taking home the prize of 'Artist of the Year'.
See the temperature of every room in your home with these HomeKit sensors
HomeKit temperature sensors allow you to keep an eye on the state of your home through the Home app or with Siri. Get your report with the best HomeKit temperature sensors around.