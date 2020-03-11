Best answer: Tello works with any unlocked iPhones from the iPhone 5S and above, meaning you should be just fine to bring yours over to the carrier. Just make sure it isn't locked to your current wireless provider and is fully paid off.

In other words, if you bought an iPhone within the last few years, chances are it'll work on Tello. If you're still using an iPhone 5 or older for whatever reason, it's time you look into upgrading it.

Tello is compatible with basically any modern phone that works with Sprint, which is good news if you have an iPhone. If you have an unlocked iPhone 5S or newer, it'll work without any problems on Tello. As such, that includes all of the following devices:

On the note of compatibility, there are a couple of extra pointers you'll want to keep in mind when bringing your iPhone over to Tello. The phone needs to be unlocked, meaning it isn't locked down to your current carrier. If you're unsure whether it is unlocked or not, contact your carrier and find out. If it isn't unlocked, your carrier should be able to unlock it for you.

Similarly, you need to own your iPhone — that means it's paid off, and you aren't paying for it month-to-month on an installment or financing plan. If you want to be extra sure that your phone will work, you can enter your IMEI number on Tello's website and verify it that way.

We think you'll be happy with Tello's plans

If you're new to Tello and still getting familiar with the service, there's a lot to it that we think you'll like.

For those of you that aren't always on your phone, Tello's Build Your Own Plan tool is fantastic. It allows you to choose how many minutes and how much data you want each month (unlimited texting is included for free) for a low monthly rate. For example, you could get 2GB of data and unlimited minutes for $14/month or 6GB of data and 300 minutes for $22/month.

Tello's unlimited plan is also worth a look, as it gives you unlimited talk, text, and LTE data for only $39/month. Speeds are downgraded to 2G once you hit 25GB in a single month, but unless you're constantly using your wireless data, this shouldn't bee that big of an issue.

All Tello plans come with free hotspot access, free calling to Canada, Mexico, China, and Romania, and affordable rates for other international countries. There aren't any contracts or hidden fees, and you can reconfigure your plan whenever you'd like.