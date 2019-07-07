Two smartwatches, same size

Both the Fitbit Versa and the Fitbit Versa Lite are capable health and fitness smartwatches that can track your exercise, calories burned, sleep, menstrual and fertility cycles, heart rate, and more. Both connect with your smartphone via Bluetooth and allow you to get notifications for texts, phone calls, and app alerts of all kinds. You can put apps on your Versa or Versa Lite, and you can customize the watch face to your taste. The Fitbit Versa has some features that the Versa Lite doesn't, such as detailed swim tracking, stair tracking, on-screen workouts, and music storage and playback. They are both the same size, and their bands are fully interchangeable.

Colorful options

Among their differences are their available colorways. The band colors matter less because they can be swapped out for other colors. But the aluminum around the smartwatch face can't be changed, so it's something to consider carefully before purchase.

The Fitbit Versa comes in two color options: Black Aluminum/Black band and Rose Gold Aluminum/Peach band. The Versa Lite comes in five colorways: Silver Aluminum/White band, Silver Aluminum/Lilac band, Marina Blue Aluminum/Marina Blue band, Mulberry Aluminum/Mulberry band, and Silver Aluminum/Charcoal band.

There are many third-party bands out there in a range of styles and price points. So, you're not limited to the band that comes with your device or even Fitbit's band offerings.