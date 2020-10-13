If you were hoping that the rumored HomePod mini would roll off your desk like a Mac Pro on wheels, you're in luck. If these images courtesy of Evan Blass are accurate, the HomePod mini is going to be round. Really round.

There's no indication as to exactly how large or small these things are – there's nothing for scale in the images – but I can't imagine they are going to be very big at all. They're rumored to sell for just $99 each as well, suggesting picking up a pair for stereo audio might be something people do. Certainly much more than they did with the $350 HomePod!