As with anything that comes in contact with your skin, sometimes your skin will react badly to certain materials. It could be allergies, simple rubbing or chaffing, or sometimes even dirt and sweat can build up in certain places and cause your skin to react badly.

Fitbit skin irritation is usually some red, patchy, and maybe itchy skin that occurs on your skin underneath your Fitbit band of Fitbit case. While everybody's skin is different, there are some things you can try to prevent and resolve the issue if you find your Fitbit is causing your skin to react.

Not medical advice

First things first, I'm not a medical professional by any means, and none of the tips here should be considered actual medical advice. If you're experiencing severe symptoms or you are worried about the skin irritation you're experiencing is something more severe than just a minor rash, seek medical advice from a professional.

1. Stop wearing your Fitbit

The first thing you should do when you start experiencing Fitbit skin irritation is to stop wearing the Fitbit for a couple of days. I know that doesn't sound ideal, but by not giving your skin a break when it's reacting to something it could lead to a much worse reaction.

If your skin clears up in a couple of days, try wearing your Fitbit again. If the problem persists, you can try a few other things listed below.

2. Clean your Fitbit and band often