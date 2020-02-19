Arlo released the Arlo Pro 3 smart camera system towards the end of 2019 and it's now added support for HomeKit as spotted by Apple Insider. You'll need to install a new firmware update in order to get access to HomeKit features, though.

It's well worth your time doing exactly that, too. Once you install the new firmware update you'll be able to add all of your Arlo Pro 3 cameras to Apple's Home App. That then makes them available on any device that is signed into your Home – including those owned by other people who have been invited.

Unfortunately, the current update doesn't add support for HomeKit Secure Video, but this is definitely a start.

The update is now steadily rolling out to users of the VMB4540 SmartHub but you can speed things up by checking for a firmware update manually via the Arlo app.