The new Essential Indoor Camera includes all of the best security camera features like two-way audio through a built-in microphone and speaker, infrared black and white night vision, integrated siren, motion detection, and cloud recording capabilities. Along with the basics, Arlo's latest camera sports a wide-angle 130-degree field of view that captures and streams video wirelessly via Wi-Fi at 1080p high definition resolution.

"Arlo holds user privacy in the highest regard and the all-new Essential Indoor Camera further supports that commitment," said Tejas Shah, SVP of Product and CIO at Arlo. "Unlike competitive indoor monitoring solutions, we designed the Essential Indoor Camera with a clearly visible privacy shield, easily differentiating it from the camera face so users can distinguish at a glance when the privacy mode is activated. This thoughtful design element provides added peace of mind, so users can quickly identify whether or not the camera is capable of recording."

Arlo has announced that the company's privacy-focused Essential Indoor Camera is now available for pre-order. The newest Arlo camera was recognized as a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree back at this year's virtual show for its inclusion of a privacy shield that can obstruct its view on-demand.

Unique to the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is a new privacy shield that blocks the camera's view when disarmed, preventing it from recording activities in front of it. The privacy shield can be opened at any time by the owner through the Arlo app for live streaming, and it can be set to automatically open whenever the system is armed.

The Essential Indoor Camera includes a free three-month trial to the Arlo Smart subscription cloud service. Arlo Smart provides users with a rolling 30-days worth of recorded events stored securely in the cloud, as well as smart notifications from the Arlo app that can detect humans and animals.

In addition to the Arlo app, the Essential Indoor Camera works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, but it does not appear to support HomeKit at this time.

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is available for pre-order now at Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from Arlo.com. The new Essential Indoor Camera retails for $99.99 each, and pricing for the Arlo Smart service starts at $2.99 a month per camera.