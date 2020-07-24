Arlo has begun rolling out an update to its recently released Pro 3 Floodlight Camera that adds supports for Apple's HomeKit. As its name suggests, the Pro 3 Floodlight integrates both a Pro 3 Camera and a powerful Floodlight into one, completely wireless camera, that can see at night in color.

Users can now conveniently access and control their Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight – and other compatible Arlo devices – through the Home app, allowing for Flexible Streaming: Watch live video streams directly from the Apple Home app or the Arlo app.

Notifications: HomeKit sends users mobile alerts when their Pro 3 Floodlight detects motion.

Floodlight Controls: Arlo users can turn their floodlight on/off and adjust brightness via HomeKit.

Voice Control with Siri: Users can engage Siri for hands-free access to their Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera live stream.

Helpful Automations: Pro 3 Floodlight cameras can now trigger actions with other HomeKit compatible devices.

The latest update, which is installed automatically, requires the Floodlight Camera to be connected to the same network as an Arlo SmartHub or Base Station. Once added, a live camera feed, and a toggle for the integrated floodlight right into the Home app. Camera owners can set up notifications for motion events, and the floodlight can be used with automations, scenes, and Siri voice control. As with other Arlo cameras, HomeKit support does not incorporate HomeKit Secure Video features, and all recordings still reside in the Arlo app.