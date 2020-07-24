What you need to know
- Arlo has begun rolling out a new update to the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera that adds support for HomeKit.
- Once added to HomeKit, users can access a live camera view and set up notifications for motion.
- A toggle for the integrated Floodlight is also added to the Home app.
Arlo has begun rolling out an update to its recently released Pro 3 Floodlight Camera that adds supports for Apple's HomeKit. As its name suggests, the Pro 3 Floodlight integrates both a Pro 3 Camera and a powerful Floodlight into one, completely wireless camera, that can see at night in color.
Users can now conveniently access and control their Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight – and other compatible Arlo devices – through the Home app, allowing for
- Flexible Streaming: Watch live video streams directly from the Apple Home app or the Arlo app.
- Notifications: HomeKit sends users mobile alerts when their Pro 3 Floodlight detects motion.
- Floodlight Controls: Arlo users can turn their floodlight on/off and adjust brightness via HomeKit.
- Voice Control with Siri: Users can engage Siri for hands-free access to their Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera live stream.
- Helpful Automations: Pro 3 Floodlight cameras can now trigger actions with other HomeKit compatible devices.
The latest update, which is installed automatically, requires the Floodlight Camera to be connected to the same network as an Arlo SmartHub or Base Station. Once added, a live camera feed, and a toggle for the integrated floodlight right into the Home app. Camera owners can set up notifications for motion events, and the floodlight can be used with automations, scenes, and Siri voice control. As with other Arlo cameras, HomeKit support does not incorporate HomeKit Secure Video features, and all recordings still reside in the Arlo app.
The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera captures and streams video in 2K with HDR, and has an 160-degree field of view. The integrated floodlight can reach a peak brightness of 3,000 lumens and can be set to turn on automatically when motion is detected or manually on-demand. The camera also includes two-way audio and a built-in siren for additional security, and an extra large battery keeps it running for months in-between charges.
The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is available for $249.99 directly from Arlo, and at various retailers like Amazon. Additional information about the camera can be found at Arlo.com, and stay tuned for our hands-on review which is coming soon.
HomeKit-enabled
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
Hey Siri, turn on the floodlight!
Arlo's Pro 3 Floodlight combines 2K HDR visuals with a powerful integrated floodlight. This completely wireless camera also includes two-way audio and a built-in siren for the ultimate in outdoor security.
