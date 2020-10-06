Arlo has introduced a pair of upgraded cameras from its completely wireless camera line today, the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Ultra 2. The latest cameras, which are available for pre-orders now, offer expanded range and wireless connectivity options, along with high definition video capabilities and integrated spotlights.

"Peace of mind should come without compromise which is why we continue to innovate the industry-leading products within the Arlo ecosystem. The Pro 4 and Ultra 2 offer enhancements that improve upon their already best-in-class predecessors, providing added flexibility that enables home and business owners to choose the camera that best suits their needs," said Tejas Shah, SVP of Product and CIO at Arlo."

Arlo's new Pro 4 Camera sports specs similar to the previous Pro 3 with weather resistance, wide 160-degree field of view, 2K video resolution with HDR, and six month battery life. Unlike the Pro 3 though, the updated Pro cameras now have the ability to connect directly to home Wi-Fi networks without the need for a dedicated SmartHub or Base Station. This allows the Pro 4 cameras to work as a standalone system for easier installation and setup, and for those already with a Arlo hub, the cameras can be integrated along with others just the same as before.

Other highlights for the Pro 4 include two-way audio, built-in siren, and integrated spotlight. The spotlight enables the camera to record and stream video at night in color, and it can be set to automatically turn on when motion is detected. The Pro 4 also works with Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant for convenient voice controls. Support for Apple's HomeKit doesn't appear to be available at launch, but we suspect that it will come at a later date through an update like previous Arlo cameras.