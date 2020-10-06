What you need to know
- Arlo has unveiled its latest wire-free Pro and Ultra cameras.
- The Arlo Pro 4 camera supports 2K HDR video and works without a dedicated hub.
- Arlo Ultra 2 Camera System gains improved range to go along with 4K HDR video.
Arlo has introduced a pair of upgraded cameras from its completely wireless camera line today, the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Ultra 2. The latest cameras, which are available for pre-orders now, offer expanded range and wireless connectivity options, along with high definition video capabilities and integrated spotlights.
"Peace of mind should come without compromise which is why we continue to innovate the industry-leading products within the Arlo ecosystem. The Pro 4 and Ultra 2 offer enhancements that improve upon their already best-in-class predecessors, providing added flexibility that enables home and business owners to choose the camera that best suits their needs," said Tejas Shah, SVP of Product and CIO at Arlo."
Arlo's new Pro 4 Camera sports specs similar to the previous Pro 3 with weather resistance, wide 160-degree field of view, 2K video resolution with HDR, and six month battery life. Unlike the Pro 3 though, the updated Pro cameras now have the ability to connect directly to home Wi-Fi networks without the need for a dedicated SmartHub or Base Station. This allows the Pro 4 cameras to work as a standalone system for easier installation and setup, and for those already with a Arlo hub, the cameras can be integrated along with others just the same as before.
Other highlights for the Pro 4 include two-way audio, built-in siren, and integrated spotlight. The spotlight enables the camera to record and stream video at night in color, and it can be set to automatically turn on when motion is detected. The Pro 4 also works with Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant for convenient voice controls. Support for Apple's HomeKit doesn't appear to be available at launch, but we suspect that it will come at a later date through an update like previous Arlo cameras.
The latest Arlo Ultra 2 Camera System offers improved visuals over the Pro 4, with support for 4K resolution and HDR, with an ultra-wide 180-degree field of view. The Ultra 2 includes the same six-month battery life as the Pro 4, weather resistance, integrated siren, spotlight, and color night vision. However, the Ultra 2 does not gain Wi-Fi capabilities, as it still requires an Arlo SmartHub for operation, but it does allow it to work with Apple's HomeKit in addition to Alexa, and the Google Assistant.
Both the Arlo Pro 4 and Ultra 2 cameras are available for pre-orders today at Arlo.com, and at retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Costco. Arlo's Pro 4 starts at $199.99 for a single camera system, and the Ultra 2 is available in one and two camera kits starting at $299.99.
Wire and hub-free
Arlo Pro 4
Direct connection
The Arlo Pro 4 brings 2K HDR video capabilities, siren, six month battery life, and an integrated spotlight directly to home Wi-Fi networks without the need for a separate hub.
Premium protection
Arlo Ultra 2
The highest of resolutions
Arlo's new Ultra 2 camera system captures video indoors and out in glorious 4K HDR resolution. Support for HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant makes it easy to summon a live view from just about anywhere.
