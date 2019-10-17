What you need to know Arlo has unveiled its first-ever video doorbell — aptly named the Arlo Video Doorbell.

It offers a 180-degree field-of-view, HDR, night vision, two-way audio, and more.

You can pre-order it now for $150.

Arlo is one of the biggest names in the smart camera market, and on October 17, the company officially unveiled its first video doorbell. It's aptly named the Arlo Video Doorbell, and it's shaping up to be quite promising. Design-wise, the Arlo Video Doorbell has a striking resemblance to the Nest Hello. It has a long, slender profile with the camera positioned at the top and a doorbell button towards the bottom. That camera is capable of capturing HD video up to 1536 x 1536, and the 1:1 aspect ratio is made possible thanks to the 180-degree field-of-view. This creates for a much narrower image compared to other video doorbells, making it a better fit to see people at your door.

You'll find the usual array of smart video doorbell features being offered, including things like motion detection, night vision, two-way audio, a built-in siren, and HDR colors for video capture. When someone is at your door, you can freely talk to whoever's there or use a pre-recorded message. The Arlo Video Doorbell is "weather-resistant," with Arlo noting that it can withstand the heat, cold, and sun. As for the installation process, you can install it yourself using your home's existing doorbell wiring. When you buy the Arlo Video Doorbell, you'll also get three free months of Arlo Smart. This is Arlo's premium subscription service, giving you access to 30 days of recording history, advanced motion detection, activity zones, and the e911 Call Service that connects you to first responders in the event of an emergency. Arlo Smart costs $2.99/month after the three-month trial, or $9.99/month for Arlo Smart Premier that includes the e911 service. If you're interested, you can pre-order the Arlo Video Doorbell right now for $150.

Doorbell of the future Arlo Video Doorbell See who's at your day — even when you're not home. Arlo's first foray into the video doorbell world is shaping up to be quite promising. The Arlo Video Doorbell has a 180-degree field-of-view, HD video capture, night vision, and has a built-in siren to keep you safe. If you want, you can sign up for Arlo Smart to expand its functionality even more.

