An exciting announcement has confirmed that Armored Mewtwo is coming to Pokémon GO Raid Battles. Sporting a powerful, high-tech suit of armor that makes him even more imposing and dangerous, this version of the Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon will be available to fight in Raid Battles from July 10, at 1:00 p.m. PDT to July 31 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

Be forewarned - it's not going to be an easy fight. Armored Mewtwo is going to be showing up in five-star Raid Battles. For those trainers who do think they are ready for this challenge, there are several new themed items coming to the Style Shop. You can check out the announcement teaser trailer below:

Raid Battles are an exciting event in Pokémon GO that involve you and a team of up to 20 players fighting against a recently hatched Raid Boss for a gym that has been taken over. There's different rewards such as special candies with unique effects and there's also a chance you'll be able to catch a level 20 version of the Raid Boss.

If you're lost on all things Pokémon GO but you really want to get into the game and learn more, I recommend checking out our ultimate guide to the game here. If you'd like to brush up your knowledge of Raids so you're ready to take on Armored Mewtwo and be the best that you can be, you can read our Raid Battles guide here. It should have all the information you need.