What you need to know
- Artbox is an app for storing all the artwork your kids create.
- The app now has a Mac version so you can always save, and see, what your kids have been creating.
Artbox is a popular app for saving all of the artwork kids create so that it can be looked back on whenever parents want to. Previously an iPhone and iPad app, Artbox is now available on your Mac, too.
I've written about Artbox before, but a lot has changed since then. The updated app now has a Mac version so you'll always have your kids' artwork to hand. But there are changes on iPhone and iPad as well — including new widgets, a "greatly improved iPad experience," and custom icons.
The updated Artbox is in the App Store as a single app, meaning you only need to pay once and you'll receive all three versions.
The full rundown of features includes:
- Private & secure profile for each artist - stored only on device and on iCloud
- Project Details capture the artist, artist age, date, and description
- Browse projects by individual artist, by favorites, or the entire gallery
- Profiles and Projects are editable
- Milestones keep you encouraged along your decluttering journey
- iCloud Backup / Sync
- iPhone + iPad + macOS support
- Colorful Widgets spotlight artists and projects on your home screen
- Automatic Light/Dark Mode based on device settings (configurable)
- Localization Support (English, Spanish, Dutch, French, German, Chinese)
Anyone keen to give their kids' artwork a home can download Artbox from the App Store right now. It's priced at $2.99 and is perhaps the best iPhone, iPad, and now Mac app for keeping memories safe and sound. As a parent myself I know I've lost tons of artwork my kids have created over the years. Check out Artbox if you don't want to fall into the same trap I did.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
