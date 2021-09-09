Artbox is a popular app for saving all of the artwork kids create so that it can be looked back on whenever parents want to. Previously an iPhone and iPad app, Artbox is now available on your Mac, too.

I've written about Artbox before, but a lot has changed since then. The updated app now has a Mac version so you'll always have your kids' artwork to hand. But there are changes on iPhone and iPad as well — including new widgets, a "greatly improved iPad experience," and custom icons.

The updated Artbox is in the App Store as a single app, meaning you only need to pay once and you'll receive all three versions.