With October days away, that only means one thing: Inktober is here. In case you are unfamiliar with Inktober, it is a month-long drawing challenge that was started by illustrator and animator Jake Parker in 2014.

The event offers a prompt list for every day in October that starts with a "ring" on October 1 and ends with a "ripe" on October 31. Artists are urged to share their drawings online and on social media.

Here are is the full prompt list for Inktober.

Artists, illustrators and everyone is welcomed to take up their pens, pencil, brushes, or digital styluses and join in on the challenge. The most notable digital stylus artists have at their disposal is the Apple Pencil which works great with apps like Linea Sketch. It's much more accessible now that the entry-level iPad supports the Apple Pencil.

If you own an iPad and want to join the challenge, grab the prompt list and get to drawing during October.

