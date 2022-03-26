Astropad has updated its Project Blue software with some new features and performance updates.

Astropad, makers of Luna Display, rolled out Project Blue last year. It's a beta version of AstroPad Studio that enables support for Windows. From March 2021:

A new beta of the popular AstroPad Studio brings with it support for Windows, meaning you can use your iPad and Apple Pencil as a drawing pad on a Windows PC. The company stated: Project Blue goes beyond a basic drawing tablet. Featuring a robust sidebar and on-screen UI, you can quickly access your favorite shortcuts and customize your drawing preferences. — Because when it comes to your creative workflow, we know that no two artists work alike.

Project Blue supports drawing on your iPad, as well as mirroring and touch support and Apple Pencil compatibility.

This week's update, version 2.0.0.8, brings with it customizable sidebar shortcuts, editable custom pressure curves, an active icon and name that now shows in the sidebar, and "a literal mountain" of bug fixes as well as "massive" performance improvements.

Astropad for Windows works with all of Apple's best iPads including the iPad Air and M1 iPad Pro (2021), providing they are running iPadOS 12.1 or later.