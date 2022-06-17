Pre-orders are live for the new M2 MacBook Pro, but it seems that Apple is only letting customers buy one of two base-spec standard configurations or a 24GB version with 1TB of storage.

As of 5 am PT today, customers can now pre-order the new MacBook Pro 2022 with all-new M2 processor. The device comes with customization options including expanded memory of 16GB or 24GB, as well as multiple SSD storage upgrades up to 2TB.

However, nearly all of the devices configured with more RAM or storage are showing up as "unavailable" on the website as it stands. You can order a M2 MacBook Pro (2022) right now, but it will have to be one of two base spec models, either the 256GB SSD version, or the 512GB SSD version. Importantly, both of these come with the base-spec 8GB of RAM.

Both of these come with the new 8-core M2 processor sporting 10 GPU cores and roughly 20% improved performance over the old 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, which was one of the best MacBooks Apple has ever put out.

The only customization option showing is a 24GB version that comes with 1TB of storage, this already has a shipping time of 5-6 weeks and costs $2,099.

Apple announced new MacBook Pro at WWDC 2022 alongside the new M2 MacBook Air, which is expected to debut next month. The MacBook Air includes a slightly lower-power GPU option with only 8-cores as its entry level, whereas the 10-core GPU model which is standard on the Pro is a $100 extra.

It is unclear why the alternative and custom configurations are not available for the MacBook Pro at this stage, and we've reached out to Apple to confirm. While it's possible that there could be a glitch or error on the website, more likely Apple may simply not have the stock or capacity to offer custom configurations of the new device at this point in time.