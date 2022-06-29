If you're looking for a MacBook Pro, you will be tempted to look for the best deals and prices you can find. It's no great surprise - MacBook Pros are expensive at the best of times. Now, your search is over - we've found all the best deals we can on MacBook Pros around a number of different retailers. Remember - these deals often don't stick around, so make sure you grab them before they disappear!

As with most, the best prices on MacBook Pros can be found on Amazon. It's very unlikely that we're going to see any reductions on the brand new M2 MacBook pro - it only very recently came out. Instead, we're currently seeing greater discounts of the far more expensive MacBook Pro M1 Pro models. The 14-inch, equipped with 16GB RAM and 512GB hard drive is currently $1799 at Amazon in the Silver color option, making it $200 off MSRP. The 16-inch version also has a $200 discount, making the 512GB version $2299, and the 1TB variant $2499, both at Amazon. These are some of the best prices that the 2021 MacBook range has seen, and we expect they won't last long.

Prime Day is coming!

Prime Day is just around the corner, and it'll bring a whole range of deals and discounts. It'll be over July 12 and July 13, and take a look at the MacBook Prime Day deals to get a better idea of what kind of deals we can expect.

Latest : MacBook Pro 2022 The MacBook Pro 2022 has only just been released and has unleashed upon the world Apple's latest silicon - the M2 chip. The laptop itself remains very similar to the previous models - it's a beautiful Aluminum chassis filled with a 13-inch Retina display, up to 24GB of RAM, and an SSD that can be as big as 2TB. It also retains its most controversial feature - the touch bar. The touch bar took the place of the function row with a long, thin touchscreen that generally displayed the keys that it replaced, changing depending on the program you're using. While many miss the tactile function row, some liked the extra features it brought to different programs they use. The MacBook Pro has, again, only just been released, so as yet is yet to see any discounts on its full price of $1299. $1299 at Amazon 14-inch power : MacBook Pro 14-inch The MacBook Pro 14-inch is the smaller of the two more powerful options if you're looking at the MacBook Pro line. You can choose between the Apple silicon M1 pro or Max chips, which bring desktop-like performance to a portable form factor, featuring excellent multicore and GPU performance. They're designed for the mobile professional, with color-accurate Liquid Retina XDR displays and internals with more power than your average user might need. They also come at a higher price point than most normal users could afford - the base model MacBook Pro 2021 costs $1999. Prices have been known to drop by $200 on occasion, so it's worth watching if it's full price, but if you see a discount of any amount, it's worth grabbing it while you can. $1799 at Amazon 16-inch power : MacBook Pro 16-inch The MacBook Pro 16-inch is much the same as the Pro 14-inch but comes with a much bigger screen than its little sister. You can put all the same internals into it if you spec a machine on Apple's website - all the way up to $5899. If you're looking for discounts, you'll not see many - although there is currently $200 off the two SSD options on Amazon. $2299 at Amazon

Even with a discount, MacBook Pros are very expensive, so you're going to want to keep it safe. There are some great options available to use to protect your MacBook Pro, and if you want to see more than we have space for here, then take a look at our 'best Macbook Pro cases of 2022' list. Don't forget the accessories you might want - we've found some you might want to consider! Read our best MacBook cases list for more great protective options for your MacBook.

Bash-proof : Mosiso Plastic Hard Case for MacBook Pro While it's made of plastic, it's still a solid option that will protect your MacBook from knocks and bumps over the course of its life. It also comes in a massive multitude of colors, so no matter what look you're going for, there's one for you! There's one for all the available MacBook Pro models, including the latest 2021 MacBook Pro sizes. 13-inch $16.99 at Amazon

14-inch $14.99 at Amazon

16-inch $15.99 at Amazon Bag-tossable : Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve A slim sleeve that will protect your MacBook if you're tossing it in a bag. There's not much more to say about it - it zips shut, is available in a bunch of colors and it's padded on the inside. There's a great range of sizes available to fit any MacBook. from $11 at Amazon More ports : Hiearcool USB C hub for MacBook Pro One of the key problems with the MacBook Pro is the lack of ports. Even the 2021 MacBook with its few USB and single HDMI port can always use extra ports. For only a few extra bucks you can grab a USB C dongle that'll give you two extra USB A ports, another HDMI port, and two different SD card slots. You'll never be wanting for ports again. $24.99 at Amazon

Which is the MacBook Pro for me?

The MacBook Pro is a laptop designed for professionals. While this doesn't mean there's not something for everyone to be found here, it does mean that prices can be slightly prohibitive to users that might not need such a powerful machine. For users like this, it's worth looking at the MacBook Air, a solid performer that can be had for under $1000.