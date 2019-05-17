The Barclaycard Arrival® Plus World Elite Mastercard® is a great travel credit card for those who want flexible travel rewards. Barclays has recently brought some impressive new features to its app to up the level of security for your card while you are traveling.

Called Barclays SecurHold, the Barclays mobile app will now let you secure your accounts with the card issuer by locking your credit card instantly within the app. This is really handy if you misplaced your card and want to make sure you are protected from someone finding and trying to use your card to make a fraudulent purchase. Once you've found your card you can unlock it and go about your day (if you don't find it you can of course report your card lost and Barclays will send you a new one). The app will also give you the ability to set transaction limits and even block certain purchase categories, allowing you to really tighten up security as much as you would prefer.

These features add to some of the already immensely useful features that Barclays includes in its app, like the ability to peek at important account information or calculate future payments. Together, these innovations has put the Barclays app on our list of the Best Credit Card Apps for iPhone and iPad in 2019.

You can download the Barclays app through Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store.

The Barclaycard Arrival® Plus World Elite Mastercard® is a good all around travel card that lets you book travel any way you want. There are no airline, seat or hotel restrictions, and your rewards come in the form of travel statement credits that can be used towards a host of eligible travel purchases. Your miles also don't expire as long as your account is open, active and in good standing, so you don't have to rush to book more travel just to make sure using your card was worth it. In addition to the new app features and standard benefits of the card, Barclays is including an impressive sign-up bonus.