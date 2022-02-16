You'll soon be able to have Bartender hide and unhide your menu bar icons depending on the size of screen you're using — perfect for people who want to hide items on their MacBook but want to have them all available when they connect to a larger display at home or at the office.

Bartender has long been the go-to app for hiding unused menu bar items on smaller screens but soon it will allow users to have hidden items reappear when connected to a larger screen. The update is currently available as part of the latest Bartender beta under version number 4.1.35 and it works just as expected.