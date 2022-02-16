What you need to know
- A new Bartender beta enables menu bar items to be hidden only when connected to small screens.
- Hidden menu bar items can be set to reappear when connecting to a larger display.
- Bartender can be downloaded now and a four-week trial is available.
You'll soon be able to have Bartender hide and unhide your menu bar icons depending on the size of screen you're using — perfect for people who want to hide items on their MacBook but want to have them all available when they connect to a larger display at home or at the office.
Bartender has long been the go-to app for hiding unused menu bar items on smaller screens but soon it will allow users to have hidden items reappear when connected to a larger screen. The update is currently available as part of the latest Bartender beta under version number 4.1.35 and it works just as expected.
Allows you to show all your menu bar items on larger screens, while still hiding them on your laptop screen etc.
There is no indication of when we can expect the same feature to come to the stable version of Bartender but those who like to live on the wild side can install the latest beta and give that a try. Bartender is available from the developer's website and a four-week free trial is available. After that, it's a bargain $15 plus taxes.
Bartender really is the very best Mac app for people who need to have access to tons of menu bar icons but don't necessarily want to see them all the time.
