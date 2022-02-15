The popular Mac text editor BBEdit has a new version 14.1 update out that adds significant Notes improvements as well as new Shortcuts actions and more.

In an update to one of the best Mac text editors around, BBEdit 14.1 now allows the use of multiple Notebooks while additional Notes improvements make for an even better note-taking experience than the previous Bbedit 14.x releases.

BBEdit 14.1 delivers a substantial expansion to the Notes system introduced in BBEdit 14 to provide a convenient means for creating and saving non-temporary text documents without the clutter of numerous "untitled text" documents or files on disk. Previously, all notes were retained in a single Notebook, while BBEdit now supports the creation of multiple Notebooks to address many customers' needs for diversified storage of information, for example on a per-job basis.

Those using macOS Monterey can also now take advantage of new Shortcuts actions once updating to BBEdit 14.1.

For macOS Monterey users, new Shortcuts support include the useful Shortcuts actions "Create Text Document" and "Create Note" that will create a text document or note using contents provided from the shortcut.

All of this and more is available for download now. Existing users can download the update via the app itself, while everyone else can buy BBEdit from the Bare Bones website now. BBEdit is a $49.99 purchase while users of previous releases can upgrade for a discounted price.