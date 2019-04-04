BBEdit is an advanced programming software editor that famously left the Mac App Store years ago. Apple's limitations on what was allowed constrained the app so much that the developers decided to pull out. When macOS Mojave launched, it brought with it a totally redesigned App Store, and more importantly, the ability to offer subscriptions to users, which is when Bare Bones Software felt it was time to return.

For those who have been waiting so, so long for the infamous text editor software to return to the Mac App Store after Apple first announced it would at WWDC in June 2018, the wait is finally over.

It is very important to us to provide the exact same user experience and feature set for all of our customers, whether using a perpetual license or a subscription," Siegel continued. "Being able to provide this was a deciding factor as we considered returning BBEdit to the Mac App Store.

Though many app developers are able to grow and flourish outside of the Mac App Store (unlike the iOS App Store, you can install apps on your Mac directly from a developer without having to "jailbreak" your Mac), having a place in Apple's store is a benefit for developers and users alike. Less tech-savvy users trust the App Stores and better understand how the download and install process works. It's more secure and easier to use. Developers can be seen by more people (though app discovery is an ongoing sore spot in the Mac App Store and iOS App Store), and quality apps are given the spotlight treatment by App Store editors.

You can download BBEdit in the Mac App Store now, and it comes with a free 30-day trial period. After the trial period is over, you'll be able to use BBEdit in a limited capacity for free. If, however, you want the advanced features, you can sign up for a subscription of $39.99 per year or $3.99 per month.

If you prefer buying a full license outright or need multi-user pricing discounts, you can buy BBEdit 12 directly from Bare Bones for $49.99 or at a discount of $10 - $20 off, depending on the current version of BBEdit you're using.

If you're new to BBEdit, or you'd prefer to help the company sustain it's very expensive overhead by subscribing (a cost that helps the developers maintain their regular updates), you can download it from the Mac App Store now.

