When the price of Bitcoin maxed out, you might have thought the cryptocurrency bubble had burst. In fact, there are still many digital currencies gaining value. The Complete Cryptocurrency Professional Trading Bundle shows you how to ride the wave and make a profit, with 22 hours of expert training. The bundle is now 97% off MSRP at just $29.99.

Even though Bitcoin is no longer rocketing upwards, it remains a solid asset for trading. Likewise, coins like Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin have risen in value over time.

Featuring six courses, this bundle shows you how top traders make money from buying and selling these currencies. Through concise video tutorials, you learn how to create a crypto wallet and set up your own trading account on a major exchange.

You then dive into key trading strategies, from candlestick patterns to technical analysis and "scalping" or day trading. You'll learn these skills from Bozhidar "Bobby B" Bozhidarov, a full-time trader rated at 4.3 stars on Udemy.

Order today for $29.99 to get lifetime access to all the training, worth $1,194.

