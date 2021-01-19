Source: StackCommerce

With AI and data science playing a large role in most industries, programming skills are more valuable than ever. The Complete Computer Programmer Super Bundle helps you master the most popular languages, with 12 courses for just $45.

Whether you're an aspiring tech entrepreneur or trying to impress recruiters, learning some code is a smart move. Many big companies are actively looking for people with technical knowledge alongside other professional skills.

Featuring 121 hours of video tutorials, this bundle provides a computer science education without the college debt. Learning from top-rated instructors, you dive into Python, Ruby, C, C#, C++, Java, SQL, Linux, and more.

The training also looks at various specialist subjects, such as big data and cybersecurity. Along the way, you get hands-on experience through projects. Just as importantly, you can claim a certificate for completing each course.

All the courses are delivered by expert coders, including Rob Percival — an instructor with 4.5 stars from 1.6 million student reviews on Udemy.

Order today for $45 to get lifetime access to the training, worth $2,400 in total.

Prices subject to change