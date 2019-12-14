When it comes to promoting your brand or project and growing your audience, nothing is more important than creating high-quality video content.
The Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert will teach you how to create and share pro-level videos so you can give your projects the attention they deserve, and it’s currently available for over 95% off at just $29.99.
With ten courses and over 45 hours of instruction, this bundle walks you through everything you need to know to master the art of videography.
You’ll learn how to use the latest software and tools to create polished edits of your work, how to add a wide variety of effects to your video projects, how to apply a range of contrast ratios and lighting to your edits, how to work with animated infographics, and much more—all through instruction that utilizes real-world examples.
Get the skills and tools you need to start creating polished video content with the Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert for just $29.99—over 95% off its usual price for a limited time.
Prices are subject to change.
Apple's global head of accessibility interviews with Evening Standard
Apple's head of privacy Sarah Herrlinger has sat down in an interview with Evening Standard to discuss customization, design and privacy.
Someone actually grated cheese on the Mac Pro
The iFixit team has grated cheese on the Mac Pro in its uncasing and first impressions video of the new machine.
Waymo One, Google's self-driving pickup service now has an iOS app
Google's Waymo One pickup service is now available on iOS, giving some users the chance to take part in Waymo's early rider program.
Turn your sound up to 11 with these fantastic speakers for your Mac
A great set of speakers can turn your Mac from squeaking mouse to roaring lion. Here's how!