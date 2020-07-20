In these uncertain times, it can be incredibly easy to lose touch with the routines and interpersonal skills that we once practiced day-to-day. Though it may not seem important while we are all still stuck at home, having complete control of your emotions is an invaluable skill in the workplace and can be crucial to moving up at your company. Would you consider yourself emotionally intelligent?
If not, don't worry. The Emotional Intelligence & Decision-Making Bundle is here to help develop your emotional skills and make you the most mentally-balanced you can be. With 13 hours of professional instruction spread across 10 courses, you will learn everything from the basic models of emotional intelligence, to building healthy and authentic relationships, to identifying and resolving workplace conflict. You'll even learn how to better "size up" others based on their personality types and therefore make better choices in the interactions you choose to have with them.
Each course in this bundle is taught by professional emotional intelligence coach and trainer Robin Hills. Hills has the most comprehensive range of online courses based on emotional intelligence in business, and his company Emotional Intelligence 4 Change (Ei4Change) is internationally recognized as specialists in personal development and coaching focusing on emotional intelligence, positive psychology, and neuroscience in the workplace. Hills is a registered practitioner with the British Psychological Society and sits on the committee of the Association for Business Psychology.
Don't miss out on your chance to become a more effective and empathetic communicator. You can pick up the Emotional Intelligence & Decision-Making Bundle on sale today for just $34.99, a massive discount of 96%.
