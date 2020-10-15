Belkin has announced its brand new range of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro accessories following the launch of the new device at Apple's October iPhone 12 event, including all-new accessories to take advantage of new MagSafe charging in iPhone 12.

In a press release the company stated:

Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK: 6088) entity, today announced four new products across its mobile power, screen protection and accessories categories engineered and designed for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Leveraging the latest innovative features introduced on iPhone 12 models, Belkin mobile accessories offer secure wireless charging capabilities up to 15W, compatible with the new MagSafe system, flexible and reliable glass material for even more screen protection, and ultimate hands-free convenience for using your phone when driving.

Belkin's new accessories are:

BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger: This is a 3-in-1 MagSafe charger that offers 15W wireless charging, as well as 5W charging for AirPods and Apple Watch. It's coming 'Winter 2020' and will cost $149.99.