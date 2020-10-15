What you need to know
- iPhone 12 is here.
- Belkin has announced some of the very first iPhone 12 accessories.
- It has new MagSafe accessories and a new screen protector.
Belkin has announced its brand new range of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro accessories following the launch of the new device at Apple's October iPhone 12 event, including all-new accessories to take advantage of new MagSafe charging in iPhone 12.
In a press release the company stated:
Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK: 6088) entity, today announced four new products across its mobile power, screen protection and accessories categories engineered and designed for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Leveraging the latest innovative features introduced on iPhone 12 models, Belkin mobile accessories offer secure wireless charging capabilities up to 15W, compatible with the new MagSafe system, flexible and reliable glass material for even more screen protection, and ultimate hands-free convenience for using your phone when driving.
Belkin's new accessories are:
BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger: This is a 3-in-1 MagSafe charger that offers 15W wireless charging, as well as 5W charging for AirPods and Apple Watch. It's coming 'Winter 2020' and will cost $149.99.
MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO: As you can imagine, this is a MagSafe mount for the vent in your car, this is a MagSafe mount to hold your phone in place whilst you drive, rather than to charge your phone whilst driving. Again, this will be available 'Winter 2020' for $39.95.
UltraGlass Screen Protector: A new screen protector 2x stronger than tempered glass, there is also an UltraGlass Privacy Screen protector to prevent people from snooping over your shoulder whilst you're using your phone. Whilst the iPhone 12 has an all-new Ceramic Shield, you can never be too careful. This will be available from Friday, October 16 in Apple stores and online at Apple.com for between $39.95 - $44.95.
