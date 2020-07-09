What you need to know Belkin has released a number of new Apple accessories.

Three special edition wireless chargers were released.

They also launched a new screen protector for the MacBook line.

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition combines the convenience of a portable charger and a wireless charging stand into one product. The 10,000 mAh portable charger will wirelessly charge your iPhone, and an extra USB-A port will let you charge an additional device at the same time. When you need to charge at home, connect the portable charger to the dock and it will charge the battery while also playing the part of a wireless charger.

A 2-in-1 wireless charging solution for your home, office, and anywhere else you go. When connected to the stand, this wireless charger delivers an optimal 7.5W of power to your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode. Disconnect it and it works as a lightweight, portable power bank, making it the ideal tool for wireless charging while you work and travel. 10,000 mAh of power provides hours of extra battery life for your iPhone, and an additional USB-A port gives you the option to simultaneously charge a second device. Qi certified for safety. You can purchase the BOOST↑CHARGE™ Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition at Belkin for $79.99. BOOST↑CHARGE™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Special Edition for Apple Devices The BOOST↑CHARGE™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Special Edition for Apple Devices is a 3-in-1 charger that can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and other accessories all at the same time. The stand includes a USB-A port to charger a range of additional accessories.

Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods faster and all at the same time with a 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. Designed with premium materials uniquely for Apple, this special edition charging dock includes a 7.5W wireless charging pad for an iPhone, a magnetic charging module for an Apple Watch, and a 5W pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. It's also Qi certified for safety and is compatible with most phone cases. You can buy the BOOST↑CHARGE™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Special Edition for Apple Devices from Belkin for $129.99. BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W Special Edition The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W Special Edition provides 7.5 watts of fast charging to an iPhone, wireless AirPods, or any other Qi-enabled device. The special edition adds a stainless steel base with a chrome finish.