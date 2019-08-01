Bellory's new System Work Bag aims to be the perfect bag system for everyone. The new bag is a hybrid that turns easily from a tote bag to a messenger bag in mere seconds while carrying on Bellroy's impressive design language.

Made of premium water-resistant non-toxic fabric, the new bag looks very stylish in the Black and Blue Ink finishes. The top opens up through the magnetic G hook that lets you peek inside and grab anything you need quickly. Inside you'll get 16L of space, enough to fit a 15-inch laptop and much more.

You can organize the interior with the pop pockets that can store slim water bottles or a charger. There are also a few other pockets for your notebooks and other smaller items.

There are two zipper pockets in the front that is perfect to carry things like sunglasses and key and the part in the back hides the messenger sling and acts as the luggage slip to drop on when you're traveling. Bellroy's System Work Bag is now available for $195.

Alongside the new bag, Bellroy also unveiled its new Tech Folio that is perfect to carry around some of your most prescient tech items like laptops (it fits a 13-inch MacBook Pro), phone chargers and more. It is now available for $339.