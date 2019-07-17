Bellroy today unveiled its new Tokyo Totepack which delivers a versatile bag that can do just about anything. The new bag carries on the aesthetic from past Bellroy tote bags, but does so providing more space.

One city, two adventures. The new Tokyo Totepack is a subtle chameleon that provides adaptability and organization; when you want the comfort and space of a backpack and casual professionalism of a tote.

The tote bag's countless little zippers and magnets make the most out of the spacious 20L capacity. Inside the main zipper compartment lives a notebook sleeve big enough to fit a 15-inch laptop, a zipper pocket and two side pockets that come with Bellroy's Pop Pockets, which pop in and out of place. Aside form the fun name, they're also useful as you can fit a water battle in there.

On the front lives two vertical pockets that you can carry your most accessed items such as your phone or sunglasses.

The last killer feature of the tote are the removable backpack straps that turn it into its namesake. Just unclip the metal clasps at the bottom, tuck in the sleeves into the handy pocket and carry it like your favorite tote bag.

Besides the plethora of features, Bellroy keeps its impressive design quality with venture-weave polyester or dura nylon finishes and impressive leather accents around the zippers that add a level of luxury that is quite welcomed.

Bellroy's Tokyo Totepack is now available for $179 in three distinct colors: Ink Blue, Black and Desert Ochre.