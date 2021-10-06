If you've ever had to make a home insurance claim and dealt with trying to work out how much items were worth, or even where they were in your home, you know that it can be a stressful time. Belongings is a simple app that's built to help out by tracking all of your stuff, what it was worth, and where it was in your home. And it'll even save your receipt for proof of purchase requirements, too.

Available for iPhone and iPad, Belongings keeps track of all of your stuff while also totting up how much money is sat in specific rooms. Keep all of your jewelry in the bedroom? You'll know exactly what that room is worth thanks to Belongings.

The app was created because developer Adam Bulmer needed to take out home insurance and hit the same roadblock many people do — they had no idea how much their stuff was worth. Belongings helps with that, and so much more.

Core Features Get an overview of how much your belongings are worth and stop guessing how much your belongings are worth when taking out insurance.

Store photographs and receipts of your belongings so that you are not caught out.

Export data as CSV that can be passed onto your insurance provider.

Data is stored in iCloud.

If that sounds like something that could be useful to you, grab Belongings from the App Store today. It's available for just $1.99 and that could turn out to be the best couple of dollars you ever spend should the worst happen.

If you ever have to deal with a flood, theft, or something else destructive, Belongings could turn out to be the best iPhone app you ever bought.