Bento is a new iPhone to-do app that's designed to help you pick the important things and then do them, not collect tasks you'll never do.

If you've been an iPhone user for any length of time you'll know that the App Store is already full to the brim with task managers. Some are better than others and then some are the best iPhone task managers money can buy. But Bento doesn't want to be any of that. Bento is different because it's all about picking a handful of things that are important, not filling it with reminders to buy some milk.

Bento limits you to three tasks per box and you can have a total of seven different boxes at any one time. From there, you choose small, medium, and large tasks so that you can then organize things into a task order that works for you.