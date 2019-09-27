Best 10.2-inch iPad Accessories iMore 2019

The 7th generation iPad is bigger, better, and faster than previous models, so you'll need the right accessories to capitalize on its capabilities. There are far more possibilities than the same old cases and headphones. The 10.2-inch iPad can be used as a laptop replacement, a design tool, a wireless gaming device, or a handsfree display for your favorite Netflix series. Here are some ideas on how to enhance your iPad 7 experience.

Staff Favorites

Each of these accessories can be incredibly useful, depending on your needs and lifestyle. If you are looking to accessorize, our favorite is the Smart Keyboard, which instantly gives the iPad the feel and functionality of a mini laptop. Just clap it on and start typing! For work, note-taking, blogging, or any other typing tasks, the Smart Keyboard is comfortable, fast, and convenient. It never has to be paired or charged, and it doubles as a screen protector when folded. All-in-all, it's a versatile and handy accessory for your 10.2-inch iPad 7.

Of course, artists and designers couldn't live without the Apple Pencil either. Creating vector doodles and graphics couldn't be easier! Also, if you are ever worried about keeping your iPad safe, you can always add a case. If you're rough on your devices, you should probably consider the Supveco Shockproof Case as well. There's no end to the different uses and functionalities that are possible with a 7th generation iPad, especially when you have the gear to make it happen.

