Best 10.2-inch iPad Kid Friendly Cases

Cases are essential for Apple iPads regardless of the owner, but they are especially important if you have kids. If you want to keep your 10.2-inch iPad safe and accident-proof, we have some great options. One stands above the others in versatility, design, overall protection. Our recommendation is the Fansong Full Body Case. This model offers the most features for your money.

The Fansong Full Body Case is perfect for everyone. No matter the viewing angle, you can hold it with the hand strap or pull out the kickstand with the option for 360 degrees of rotatable viewing. This case comes in four colors: black, blue, red, and purple. The adjustable hand strap will ensure your iPad won't drop. However, if that doesn't work, the adjustable shoulder strap will be a great backup. The shoulder strap is also good for securing your iPad to the front car seats. Then, your kids can use it to watch movies and shows in the car. The full coverage of the case will protect it from any minor spills, bumps, and drops. With the most features and the most protection, this case is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to protect their iPad. Pros: Adjustable hand strap with 360-degree rotation

Adjustable shoulder strap

Full coverage case

Built-in 360 degree kickstand

Apple Pencil holder

Mature design Cons: It may be hard to get the case off

Best Kids Design: MENZO Kids Case

This case may only come in one color, but it's incredibly functional while still having an adorable design. Three handles with slip-resistant material make this case harder to drop even from the most buttery fingers. Even if it's dropped, you can be sure no harm will come from the fall. It has coverage on all sides; plus, protection is extended to the front. The only thing that is missing on this case is a screen protector; it has everything else to keep it safe. When given a choice, any kid would probably choose this case because of the character on the back. However, parents, teachers, and adults would love this for kids since it has all the protective features necessary. Pros: Fun design

Three handles

Shoulder strap

Protected on all sides

Fold-in kickstand Cons: Only comes in blue

No screen protector

Best Color Options: Fintie Case

With the number of color options for this case, a picky kid will still have the perfect fit. The built-in handle and kickstand are essential for on-the-go use or when you need those different viewing angles. This case covers everything except for the screen in a kid-safe material. It's advertised to be the same material of the sole on high-end sneakers, and it's slip-resistant. Even if laid on its face, the raised front of the cover will protect it from any scratches even without the screen protector. This may be a simple case regarding looks, but it will keep your iPad safe from drop-prone kids. Pros: Seven color options

Built-in kickstand/handle

Coverage on sides and back

Handle with slip-resistant grips Cons: No screen protection

No shoulder strap

Best Full Coverage: Ledniceker Case

The Ledniceker case is an excellent option for people who want a shockproof case. The most crucial detail is that it has a built-in screen protector to protect from scratches and minor falls. Its kickstands aren't one piece, but that doesn't change the functionality of their viewing angles. The handle does make it easy for kids or adults to carry it around, but it lacks a hands-free option that similar cases have. Even though it's missing the shoulder strap, this is one of the few cases that has a screen protector built-in. Plus, it is very easy to install and take off. Pros: Shockproof case

Built-in screen protector

Integrated kickstand

Handle for easy carry Cons: No shoulder strap

Best Unique Feature: Poetic Kids Friendly Silicone Case Cover

The Poetic case is a good fit for your older kids who don't want anything too "kiddy." It's also great for parents who don't want to replace an iPad. The bumper edges and shockproof cover protects against most small falls. The grip will also helps kids to hang on to the iPad a little more than a smooth design. Something not everyone in the house may love is the sound amplification feature. Who doesn't love defying company's sound limits... just a little? Plus, something that always proves to be a good thing for Apple products is heat vents. This feature is great to ensure that the iPad doesn't overheat too much. Pros: Sound amplification

Mature design

Shockproof

Textured for grip

Claimed heat vents Cons: No screen protection

No handles

No straps

Best Grip Design: Dadanism Case

This Dadanism case is great for a maturing kid, or a person who wants their iPad to be protected from maturing kids. It doesn't offer as much protection, but it will protect your iPad from minor falls, scrapes, and dust, all while giving you the style you want. Plus, it features a cutout of the famous Apple logo. Among its design features, it is easy to put on and remove from the iPad, which may not seem like a huge deal. However, if you ever want to clean the case or iPad, you don't want a product that is impossible to remove. This case also has reinforced corners for excellent bumper case protection. It is also textured perfectly for a more exceptional grip even without the handles or straps. Pros: Mature design

Reinforced corners

Easy to put on and remove

Textured for grip Cons: Comes in one color combo

No screen protection

No handles

No straps

Best Alternative: AVAWO Kids Case

This Avawo case is great for kids, and the brand has been around for awhile. This one, however, is designed specifically for the newest iPad. This case has almost everything you need including its shockproof cover that will guarantee minor falls and bumps won't damage your iPad. The material is safe for kids and provides a decent grip. The case also incorporated a handle to give kids and adults something to hold onto. This option comes in four colors: black, blue, rose, and turquoise. It may not come with a screen protector or straps, but it is a great option for kids who won't be taking it outside or on too many rough surfaces. Pros: Convertible handle/kickstand

Shockproof

Made of grip material Cons: No screen protector

No straps