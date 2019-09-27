Best 10.2-inch iPad Sleeves iMore 2019
If you're looking for the best sleeve to get for your brand new seventh-generation iPad, you've come to the right place. We took the liberty of rounding up a list of our favorite sleeves for the 10.2-inch iPad that have an excellent combination of reliability and style.
- Miniature retro-style briefcase: Roxie Tablet Sleeve Case
- Affordable protection: MoKo 10-11-inch Tablet Sleeve
- Handcrafted leather sleeve: Belford Protective Sleeve Case
- Snug protection: ProCase 10.2in Faux Leather Sleeve
- Carry all your stuff: Tomtoc Portfolio Case
- Sophisticated look: Tomtoc 11-inch Tablet Sleeve Case
- No flaps: Kizuna 10-11-inch Tablet Bag
- Modern protection: NIDOO Sleeve Case
- Fluffy fleece protection: Lacdo Tablet Sleeve Case
- Pure craftsmanship: Harber London Leather iPad Envelope Sleeve Case
- Matching protection: ProCase Sleeve Bag Case
Miniature retro-style briefcase: Roxie Tablet Sleeve CaseStaff Favorite
This case is arguably the best looking on the list, as it mimics a retro-style briefcase in a smaller form. The exterior is made with top-grade vegan leather for durability, while the innards are comprised of a polyester lining good enough to defend against any scuffs or scrapes. You can choose between five festive colors.
Affordable protection: MoKo 10-11-inch Tablet Sleeve
This MoKo Sleeve dawns a premium PU leather exterior and a soft interior that protects your 10.2-inch iPad from any unwanted scuffs and scratches. It has five different color options to choose from.
Handcrafted leather sleeve: Belford Protective Sleeve Case
Belford's sleeve case has a unique look and feel to it. For starters, this sleeve case is made from handcrafted leather, so it checks the box for being top-notch. Its tough magnetic flap protects against scratches, while its inside loop discretely secures away your Apple Pencil.
Snug protection: ProCase 10.2in Faux Leather Sleeve
This case has a stylish curved design that provides a snugger fit for your tablet. It also has an extra pocket on the back for carrying documents, smartphones, or any other small things.
Carry all your stuff: Tomtoc Portfolio Case
This is the perfect case for those who want to carry a little extra. Tomtoc's Portfolio Case has straps and pockets to hold your Apple Pencil, connectors, earphones, cards, and more. Also, the case houses a mesh pocket for holding larger items.
Sophisticated look: Tomtoc 11-inch Tablet Sleeve Case
This 11-inch sleeve case has a soft fleece material on the inside that is perfect for protection against bumps and scratches. Its exterior not only brings a particularly sophisticated look but three-layer protection that starts with its spill-resistant polyester surface.
No flaps: Kizuna 10-11-inch Tablet Bag
The fabric on the Kizuna sleeve case is spill-resistant and is insulated with shock-absorbing foam. This carrying option protects your iPad by zipping close rather than using the flap design seen on other cases. The pocket on the back stores all your essential accessories by also zipping close.
Modern protection: NIDOO Sleeve Case
NIDOO's lightweight, protective sleeve case has a modern look that should attract many. This protective case is water-resistant, and it carries two compartments. One is for your 10.2-inch iPad, while the other is for putting your valuables in like your cards, chargers, or AirPods. This comes in four different colors.
Fluffy fleece protection: Lacdo Tablet Sleeve Case
Lacdo's sleeve case has a unique shockproof fluffy fleece lining that's extra soft and protects against scratches. It also provides a cool pocket on the front that zips up and down vertically.
Pure craftsmanship: Harber London Leather iPad Envelope Sleeve Case
Do you want something that's both premium and unique? Look no further. This case has a slim design that features full grain vegetable tanned cowhide leather handmade by expert craftsmen in Spain. The other material is made from 100% dense wool felt.
Matching protection: ProCase Sleeve Bag Case
This case takes its inspiration from the past, as it resembles a strapless tote or messenger bag. It has quality felt material that prevents scuffs and scratches. But even better, it comes with a matching pouch to store your accessories.
Which iPad sleeve should you choose?
We realize finding the best case for your new iPad can be a drag. That's why we've decided to do the heavy lifting for you! The Roxie Tablet Sleeve Case is the best choice on the list because of its unique assets. Not only does it take the style award for best looks, thanks in large part to its bright pastel colors and vegan leather, but for its other convenient features. It has a shoulder strap for city-dwellers or bikers, multiple dividers for notebooks, and mesh pockets for your chargers, dongles, and AirPods.
If you don't like what you see with the Roxie Tablet Sleeve Case, and prefer something a little more modern and reserved, then you should probably consider the MoKo 10-11-inch Tablet Sleeve. Its solid premium PU leather exterior and a soft interior offers the right look and protection needed for your 10.2-inch iPad. Plus, it's super affordable.
