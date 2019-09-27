Best 10.2-inch iPad Sleeves iMore 2019

If you're looking for the best sleeve to get for your brand new seventh-generation iPad, you've come to the right place. We took the liberty of rounding up a list of our favorite sleeves for the 10.2-inch iPad that have an excellent combination of reliability and style.

Which iPad sleeve should you choose?

We realize finding the best case for your new iPad can be a drag. That's why we've decided to do the heavy lifting for you! The Roxie Tablet Sleeve Case is the best choice on the list because of its unique assets. Not only does it take the style award for best looks, thanks in large part to its bright pastel colors and vegan leather, but for its other convenient features. It has a shoulder strap for city-dwellers or bikers, multiple dividers for notebooks, and mesh pockets for your chargers, dongles, and AirPods.

If you don't like what you see with the Roxie Tablet Sleeve Case, and prefer something a little more modern and reserved, then you should probably consider the MoKo 10-11-inch Tablet Sleeve. Its solid premium PU leather exterior and a soft interior offers the right look and protection needed for your 10.2-inch iPad. Plus, it's super affordable.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.