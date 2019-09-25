Best 10.2-iPad Folio Cases iMore 2019

The 7th generation iPad is one solid piece of hardware, as it features the new faster A10 Fusion chip, a bigger 10.2-inch screen, and ships with iPadOS. These impressive features make this easily the best entry-level iPad we've seen to date. So, to help protect it, we rounded up this great collection of stylish folio cases to choose from.

Which folio iPad case should you get?

We realize finding the best cases for the new iPad can be tough. That said, the Ztotops Leather Case is our best choice because of its premium look and feel. It offers just the right number of needed features for your 7th gen iPad, like an auto wake and sleep smart cover, viewing slots, a built-in leather hand strap, pencil holder, and organizer pocket.

If you want to step it up a whole new level premium-wise, the Logitech Slim Folio is the one to go with. It's an amazing case that offers a trusted name along with the protection and versatility that's important in picking out a case. It comes with many of the features our top choice has, with the addition of a solid built-in keyboard.

A great third option would be FYY's luxury cowhide folio case, as it carries a modern look and feel that is easy on the eyes.

