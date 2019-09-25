Best 10.2-iPad Folio Cases iMore 2019
The 7th generation iPad is one solid piece of hardware, as it features the new faster A10 Fusion chip, a bigger 10.2-inch screen, and ships with iPadOS. These impressive features make this easily the best entry-level iPad we've seen to date. So, to help protect it, we rounded up this great collection of stylish folio cases to choose from.
- Professional look and feel: Ztotops Leather Case
- Slim protection: Logitech Slim Folio
- Sleek and rugged typing: Logitech Rugged Folio
- Simple and practical: Supveco iPad Case
- Bring your cards: Gesma iPad Case
- Book cover design: ESR Case
- All business: DTTO Business Folio Case
- Cowhide leather folio: FYY Luxury Cowhide Case
- Soft flannel: TechCode Book Style Folio Case
Professional look and feel: Ztotops Leather CaseStaff Favorite
Made with an exterior constructed out of PU leather and an interior lined with a microfiber cloth, Ztotops Leather Case delivers on a premium look and feel all at an affordable price. It comes in black, brown, and denim black color options.
Slim protection: Logitech Slim Folio
Logitech's Slim Folio case offers impressive all-around protection that defends against bumps, scratches, and spills. A built-in keyboard and holder for an Apple Pencil or its own Logitech Crayon makes it one solid choice.
Sleek and rugged typing: Logitech Rugged Folio
Logitech delivered with this ruggedized folio case, as it touts military-grade drop protection with a spill-resistant full-size keyboard. It even has a conveniently placed strap to store your Apple Pencil in.
Simple and practical: Supveco iPad Case
This Supveco iPad case has a magnetic smart cover, an Apple Pencil holder, and an impressive 5-feet of drop protection due to its shockproof housing. The rubber frame makes it easy to install on your new 7th generation iPad.
Bring your cards: Gesma iPad Case
Gesma's iPad case solid for the price, as it offers 360-degree protection, a hand strap for holding the iPad, and slots for your credit cards. Gesma was even thoughtful enough to add a slot for a Micro-USB card.
Book cover design: ESR Case
ESR's two-tone case has an exterior built out of faux leather surrounded by decorative stitch work. Its two non-slip grooves provide sturdy viewing angles, while its pure polycarbonate backplate protects the new iPad from all scratches.
All business: DTTO Business Folio Case
This case comes with a honeycomb-designed soft rubber inner layer that protects your iPad from overheating, which conserves 30% of battery. It also carries a front pocket for business folks looking to store important stuff like cards or bills.
Cowhide leather folio: FYY Luxury Cowhide Case
If you enjoy cases with premium materials, then you'll like this offering from FYY. This case has a modern look and luxury feel, with its premium cowhide exterior and soft cloth interior, and breathable honeycomb-designed rubber back. It comes in a pretty wine red, navy, brown and black.
Soft flannel: TechCode Book Style Folio Case
With its PU leather cover and soft flannel inside, TechCode's Book Style Folio Case is a solid choice for 7th generation iPad owners looking for some flare. The case protects and offers card slots and a pocket to hold envelopes or folded papers.
Which folio iPad case should you get?
We realize finding the best cases for the new iPad can be tough. That said, the Ztotops Leather Case is our best choice because of its premium look and feel. It offers just the right number of needed features for your 7th gen iPad, like an auto wake and sleep smart cover, viewing slots, a built-in leather hand strap, pencil holder, and organizer pocket.
If you want to step it up a whole new level premium-wise, the Logitech Slim Folio is the one to go with. It's an amazing case that offers a trusted name along with the protection and versatility that's important in picking out a case. It comes with many of the features our top choice has, with the addition of a solid built-in keyboard.
A great third option would be FYY's luxury cowhide folio case, as it carries a modern look and feel that is easy on the eyes.
