If you need a case for your brand new iPad 7th gen, you may want to weigh your options and compare which case will best suit your wants and needs. In many ways, Logitech's Slim Folio is the ideal keyboard case. It will add the protective layer to fully encase your iPad while giving you a very responsive and dedicated to iOS keyboard. However, if you have other needs, we still have you covered. This article features all the best options for keyboard cases and a full breakdown of everything you would want to know.

Logitech has been known to be a top-quality keyboard case when it comes to iPads. Some would say even better than Apple's Smart keyboard, primarily because it offers a lot more protection. Among all of its great attributes, this keyboard is designed specifically with Apple iPads in mind. Logitech understands user's needs and provides all the best attributes in the Slim Folio. You will want to show this engineering genius off, and it is going to be so easy to do that because of its light-weight design. You will be able to carry this keyboard with you whereever you go and since the keyboard is integrated into the case, you dont have to worry about leaving it somewhere. You also don't have to worry about roughing it up because this case has full coverage so it's not just there to make your typing easier. To risk sounding like a infomercial, there's even more. It's dedicated iOS keys make everything you could want to control on your iPad even easier. However, one of the best things about this keyboard case is its battery life, which is four years! Of course, that's only assuming you are using your keyboard for two hours a day. Even still, that is incredibly impressive. Pros: All-around protection

4-year Battery life

Holder for Apple Pencil

One-time Bluetooth pairing

Dedicated iOS keys Cons: Magnetic hold for iPad is not the strongest

One typing angle

No backlight

Best Overall Logitech Slim Folio The best protection and integration Our top choice because it has everything you need and most of what you want. The only thing it is missing is the backlit keyboard.

Best Design: Brydge 10.2 wireless keyboard

The Brydge 10.2 is not available yet, but it is going to be soon. Apple is moving toward a more laptop-like experience with the iPads with creating a USB port and developing iPadOS. Pairing those upgrades with this case will make your iPad one step closer to achieving that Macbook feel. Nothing can replace having the amazing Apple engineered Macbook, but this product will make sure you don't miss it. This keyboard case doesn't enclose the iPad but has some high-end features. The keyboard itself is cased in an aluminum body that is explicitly designed to match the Apple iPad. It holds the iPad securely at any angle and makes for easy lap use. It also has something no other case has in this article, backlit keys. That may not sound like much, but for avid users (like me), it's an absolute necessity when working at night. Pros: Secure to iPad

Usable at any angle

Backlit keyboard

12-month battery life per charge

Dedicated iOS keys Cons: No back or side protection

Best Design Brydge 10.2 wireless keyboard A true Macbook feel for your iPad. This product may be worth the wait though if you like the idea of an aluminum keyboard that matches your iPad and will create a great lap-top feel.

Best Durability : RUGGED FOLIO FOR iPad (7TH GEN)

The Rugged Folio for the new iPad is intriguing. Its name does it justice because it is, in fact, the sturdier option and has impressive claims to be military-grade tough along will a spill-proof keyboard. This keyboard was meant for some heavy use. You may still want to baby your iPad a little, but you can't say it's because the keyboard is fragile. If you noticed, this keyboard case does share the same company that created our Best Overall option. However, this one compares very well to other Logitech keyboards and even Apple's keyboard. While it is similar to the Slim Folio, it uses the same technology as Apple to pair and power with Smart Connector. This makes for a seamless connection. Pros: Secure Apple Pencil holder

Spillproof and dirt resistant keys

Military-grade protection

iOS shortcut keys Cons: No backlit keyboard

Not great for lap use

Best Durability RUGGED FOLIO FOR iPad (7TH GEN) Tough as nails If your priority is protection, this will be perfect for you. The Rugged Folio is an impressive keyboard case and may even be child-proof as well.

Premium option: Apple - Smart Keyboard

Though this keyboard case was designed by Apple and specifically for the 10.2" iPad, it may not be the most practical purchase for some iPad users. That being said, you are going to get a great quality keyboard that works seamlessly with your iPad. The highlight of this product is how slim your iPad will remain even with the added keyboard. Apple didn't sacrifice quality of typing, so the keys still feel nice and smooth to type. It could be a little hard for people with bigger hands. Not impossible, just a slight learning curve. This case is extremely convenient, but you may also want to get a sleeve if you are seriously protective of your Apple investments. Pros: High-quality design

Lightweight cover

Easy connection through Smart Connector Cons: No back or side protection

No place to store Apple Pencil

Premium option Apple - Smart Keyboard Lightweight for the not-so-clumsy It's no surprise that Apple designed a minimalist cover. It's good-looking and easy to use. Just make sure your iPad is covered too if you are known to drop things.

Best Colorful Option: JUQITECH Keyboard Case

This keyboard case is the first one that is low-budget. But it has unique features when compared to the other cases. This case comes in at least 12 different colors and is light-weight with a removable keyboard. Depending on your style and budget, this keyboard case is a contender. The main thing you are getting with this product is more individuality for a little less out-of-pocket. That alone makes this product a popular choice. However, it does still have many useful features that some of its competitors do not. For example, you can use the keyboard while being up to 10 meters away from your iPad. That may not seem like a huge deal, but it is great if you have your iPad plugged in for presentations or you are using an alternate monitor. Pros: Colorful options

Removable keyboard

Apple Pencil Holder

Full back and side coverage

Transmit distance is up to 10 meters Cons: Wake/Sleep function may not work with keyboard attached

Different charging cord needed

More complex setup process

No backlit keys

Best Colorful Option JUQITECH Keyboard Case Personality in spades If you're looking for something that is affordable and suits you, this is a great choice. The options of different colors and patterns are what make this such an attractive choice.

Best on a budget: Fitmore Bluetooth Keyboard Case

If you are looking for a simple keyboard case that has all of the functions you need and some that are just extra, this could be the choice for you. It's a protective case and has a detachable keyboard which could be useful if you ever don't need the keyboard you still have a case. The Fitmore case compares to the previous and more colorful option, but it does offer a PC style keyboard. It has special function keys that connect to your iPad functions for operations like changing the volume, controlling the music, and navigating to the homepage. Pros: Detachable keyboard

PC style keyboard

All-around protection

Special function keys Cons: Not suited for lap use

Different charging cable needed

No backlit keyboard