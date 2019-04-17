So far, only Apple has cases available to fit the brand new 11-inch iPad Pro. There are, of course, other options for generic-fit cases and sleeves that will fit any tablet around that size available right now. We will continue to update this list as more 11-inch iPad Pro-specific option come on the market.

Our personal recommendations

Apple's official Smart Keyboard Case is Karen's personal favorite because it's thin, lightweight, and gets the job done in style. If you want something that looks good and connects to your iPad Pro using the Smart Connector feature, this is your case.

Lory prefers Logitech's Slim Folio Pro because of it's outstanding typing experience. If typing is most important on your iPad Pro and you want something with a familiar scissor mechanism feel, the best keyboard case right now is the Slim Folio Pro.

