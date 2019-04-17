So far, only Apple has cases available to fit the brand new 11-inch iPad Pro. There are, of course, other options for generic-fit cases and sleeves that will fit any tablet around that size available right now. We will continue to update this list as more 11-inch iPad Pro-specific option come on the market.
Typing perfection
Logitech Slim Folio ProLory's Pick
If an ideal typing experience is most important for you on your iPad Pro, then you've found it in the Slim Folio Pro. It's got Logitech's iconic scissor keyboard mechanism, well-spaced for a mobile device. The action on the keys are nice and springy and will be a delight to your senses.
Flagship case
Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad ProKaren's Pick
This is the ultimate case, the one that Apple has designed to work perfectly with the iPad Pro. With front and back protection, it's a case and keyboard in one. No charging, pairing, or plugging is necessary, just pop open and prop up the case and start typing.
MacBook design
Brydge Pro
The Brydge Pro is perfectly designed to look seamless with your iPad Pro. It looks so good, people will ask you if it's a touchscreen Mac. It comes in silver and space gray and has the exact same shade and brushed aluminum shade as your iPad Pro.
Front and back protection
Smart Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro
This is a huge improvement over the Smart Cover of the past couple of years, since it covers both the front AND back of the iPad Pro. The Smart Folio front cover neatly folds around to get out of your way and it doubles as a stand. It has sleep/wake functionality as well, just as you'd expect. It comes in just three colors: Charcoal Gray, Pink Sand, and White.
Universal appeal
Solo Metro Universal Tablet Case
Obviously not designed for the newest iPad Pro per se, this universal tablet case holds tablets up to 11 inches. Tension clips hold your iPad Pro in place and a magnetic strap keeps the folio closed when not it use. Multiple viewing angles and sleep/wake functionality are nice features as well.
Deluxe option
Waterfield Sutter Tech Sling
If you're looking for more than a sleeve, this bag from Waterfield is designed to fit the 11-inch iPad Pro and a Smart Folio Keyboard, plus your other goodies. It is worn comfortably on the back, either over one shoulder or cross-body style. Choose from Black or Chocolate Brown.
Folio plus
KHOMO Universal Tablet Padfolio Zippered Case
Another universal case, this one also holds any kind of tablet up to 11 inches. This one zippers closed and has loads of slots to hold papers, a notebook, a pen, and even your phone. Choose from Black, Carbon Fiber Black, or Brown.
Bookish style
Pad & Quill Contega Thin iPad Pro 11 Case
This classy case makes your iPad Pro look like a book. Your iPad fits inside either alone or with a Smart Keyboard Folio as well. It's handmade, props up at multiple angles for viewing or typing, and has sleep/wake functionality. Choose from Linen Gray, Charcoal, and Cranberry.
Bargain sleeve
MOSISO Laptop Sleeve
While technically this is a laptop sleeve, the smallest size will fit your 11-inch iPad Pro and protect it while not in use. It has internal foam cushioning and a fluffy fur-like interior to pamper your new purchase. This one comes in loads of colors and has a zippered exterior pocket for your other goodies.
Our personal recommendations
Apple's official Smart Keyboard Case is Karen's personal favorite because it's thin, lightweight, and gets the job done in style. If you want something that looks good and connects to your iPad Pro using the Smart Connector feature, this is your case.
Lory prefers Logitech's Slim Folio Pro because of it's outstanding typing experience. If typing is most important on your iPad Pro and you want something with a familiar scissor mechanism feel, the best keyboard case right now is the Slim Folio Pro.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.