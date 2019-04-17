As of this writing, only Apple has released cases for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. They have two options for you. If those aren't to your liking, your only other immediate options at this time will be generic tablet cases that will fit any brand tablet around that size. More cases come onto the market every day, and we'll keep adding to this list in the weeks to come.
Typing perfection
Logitech Slim Folio ProLory's Pick
If an ideal typing experience is most important for you on your iPad Pro, then you've found it in the Slim Folio Pro. It's got Logitech's iconic scissor keyboard mechanism, well-spaced for a mobile device. The action on the keys are nice and springy and will be a delight to your senses.
High-end option
Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad ProKaren's Pick
If you need a keyboard and you need a case, Apple's own Smart Keyboard Folio is your best option. It covers both the front and back of your iPad Pro when not in use, and it quickly folds open to just the right angle so you can start typing immediately. There is no pairing, plugging, or charging ever necessary.
MacBook design
Brydge Pro
The Brydge Pro is perfectly designed to look seamless with your iPad Pro. It looks so good, people will ask you if it's a touchscreen Mac. It comes in silver and space gray and has the exact same shade and brushed aluminum shade as your iPad Pro.
Leather folio
Pad & Quill Oxford iPad Pro 12.9 Leather Case
This gorgeous handmade leather folio fits your third generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro either with or without the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio. Crafted from American full-grain bridle leather, this case lets you prop your iPad for video viewing and it has sleep/wake functionality. Choose from two shades of brown: Whiskey or Chestnut.
Smarter than before
Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Apple wisely brought back the full-coverage smart case with its all new Smart Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It's got front and back coverage, sleep/wake functionality, and a folding stand for either typing or video viewing. If you don't need an external keyboard, this is the case you're looking for. There are just two colors, though: White or Charcoal Gray.
Fitting sleeve
MOSISO Laptop Sleeve
While technically a laptop sleeve, the 12-inch version of this will fit your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. With a furry soft interior and zippered outer pocket for all of your other stuff, this sleeve will protect your iPad on the go while not in use. It comes lots of colors.
Luxurious Sleeve
Waterfield iPad Pro Sleevecase
This classy sleeve is designed to fit your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro even with the Smart Keyboard Folio. Protect your investment in style. Choose from horizontal or vertical orientation, Black or Grizzly (brown), and what sort of strap you want (or not).
Diamond style
Evecase Laptop Sleeve
While this is another laptop sleeve, its dimensions will fit the newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The diamond pattern on the outside is for more than just looks: it's water-resistant padded neoprene and it's designed to protect against drops and bump. A soft fabric interior protects your iPad Pro while you're not using it.
Portfolio on steroids
Sunrise Hitek Business Portfolio
This portfolio case is almost a briefcase, with slots for a notebook, credit cards, pen, papers, and more. You can even fold it like an easel. It has four elastic corners that hold your iPad in place, and those corners can be moved to accommodate different tablet sizes.
Our personal recommendations
Apple's official Smart Keyboard Case is Karen's personal favorite because it's thin, lightweight, and gets the job done in style. If you want something that looks good and connects to your iPad Pro using the Smart Connector feature, this is your case.
Lory prefers Logitech's Slim Folio Pro because of it's outstanding typing experience. If typing is most important on your iPad Pro and you want something with a familiar scissor mechanism feel, the best keyboard case right now is the Slim Folio Pro.
