Best Accessories for 11-inch iPad Pro
Looking for the perfect accessory for your 11-inch iPad Pro? Then look no further! From Apple Pencils to keyboards, and everything in between, this list has you covered. Here are the best accessories you can buy for 11-inch iPad Pro!
- Your music, your way: Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
- The Apple Pencil got an upgrade: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
- Carry your iPad Pro in style: Waterfield iPad Pro Sleevecase
- Smart and safe: Smart Folio
- Type it out in style: Logitech Keys-To-Go Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard
- Versatile and functional: Compass Pro
- The perfect companion: Smart Keyboard Folio
- So much power: ELECJET PowerPie 20000mAh Power Bank
- Truly magical: Apple AirPods Pro
Your music, your way: Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesStaff favorite
Featuring Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, the Beats Solo Pro offers a fully immersive sound experience. Available in multiple colors, the headphones can deliver up to 22 hours of battery life between charges.
The Apple Pencil got an upgrade: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
If you're looking for a perfect partner for your new 11-inch iPad Pro, then you might want to take a peek at the new Apple Pencil (2nd Generation). The new Apple Pencil has an intuitive touch surface that supports double-tapping and a magnetic, flat edge that attaches for automatic charging and pairing.
Carry your iPad Pro in style: Waterfield iPad Pro Sleevecase
Want a case that'll keep your iPad Pro protected while still providing ample space for other accessories? Then peep this Waterfield iPad Pro Sleevecase. The Waterfield iPad Pro Sleevecase is a thin, soft leather case with a handle that'll keep your iPad safe from dust, dirt, and the perils of the outside world. While it's isn't particularly rugged, it's simple design makes carrying your iPad a breeze.
Smart and safe: Smart Folio
Sometimes the only thing you need for your iPad is a folio, so check out the Apple's Smart Folio. This folio offers protection for both the front and back of your iPad and comes in charcoal gray, pink sand, and white color options.
Type it out in style: Logitech Keys-To-Go Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard
The Logitech Keys-To-Go Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard is an ultra-thin, lightweight, and super adorable keyboard that'll have you typing up a storm on your iPad Pro. This little accessory promises quiet typing, a smooth, soft keyboard feel, and a 3-month battery life, so you won't have to worry about charging it at the end of every day.
Versatile and functional: Compass Pro
Looking for an iPad Pro stand that'll work both vertically and horizontally while still looking sharp and minimalistic? Then you have to check out the Compass Pro. This affordable stand has soft silicone padding on its feet, so your iPad won't slide off the table. The Compass Pro can be folded flat, so you can pop it in a case and take it on the go.
The perfect companion: Smart Keyboard Folio
The official folio for the iPad Pro isn't for everyone, but it's the official one nonetheless. Featuring a full-size keyboard, this product requires zero charging or pairing; just attach the keyboard and start typing!
So much power: ELECJET PowerPie 20000mAh Power Bank
Featuring USB-C, just like the 11-inch iPad Pro, the ELECJET PowerPie offers 45W PD fast charging that takes just 2 1/2 hours to complete. Up to 70 percent of the charge is completed in 30 minutes.
Truly magical: Apple AirPods Pro
The hottest Apple accessory of the year works really well with the 11-inch iPad Pro. Get one and enjoy your favorite music with ease.
Lots to see
Whether you're looking for a fresh set of headphones or the brand new Apple Pencil, there are plenty of accessories to pick from that will mesh perfectly with your new iPad Pro. Because I'm a believer that work performance is always improved with music, I suggest getting your hands on the Beats Solo Pro. If you like music, but rather not carry around a full-size pair of headphones, consider the AirPods Pro.
For something much more practical for your tablet, you should consider the ELECJET PowerPie or Smart Keyboard Folio Both are powerhouses that will get the job done.
