Apple's redesigned 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display, ProMotion adaptive refresh rate, LiDAR scanner, M1 chip, 5G cellular capability, and a true cursor experience with the Magic Keyboard with Trackpad. All of this means that there are some brand new accessories to think about — here are some of the best 12.9 iPad Pro accessories out there.

Magic Keyboard 2020

A magical experience: Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

This delightful accessory includes a trackpad for precision control of the cursor on your iPad. The floating cantilever design lets you adjust your iPad to the perfect angle for typing. The Magic Keyboard is compatible with 2018, 2020, and 2021 iPad Pro models, making it one of the best 12.9 iPad Pro accessories you can buy.

Smart Keyboard Folio

Classic keyboard case: Apple Smart Keyboard Folio (for 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 3rd Generation)

Apple's official keyboard case, released with the 2018 iPad Pro, also works with the newer 2020 and 2021 iPad Pro models. The Smart Keyboard Folio protects both the front and the back of your iPad and features two viewing angles, one for desktop users and one for laptop. If you don't need the Magic Keyboard's trackpad, you can save some money with this option.

Apple Pencil 2

The essential stylus: Apple Pencil (Second generation) - White

If you're planning on doing any drawing, sketching, or handwriting, then you're going to want the new Apple Pencil to go along with your new iPad Pro (2018, 2020, or 2021). It's the very best stylus for the task on the market, no question about it.

Smart Folio iPad Pro 12.9 2020

New cover: Apple Smart Folio (5th generation)

Though the fifth-generation iPad Pro is slightly thicker than previous models, a new case may be in order. The Smart Folio is always an excellent choice with front-to-back protection and the ability to be folded into a stand.

ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case for iPad Pro

Trifold case for less: ESR Yippee Trifold Smart Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The ESR Yippee Trifold Case is similar to Apple's Smart Folio but at a substantially lower price point. I have had several versions of this case for different iPad models and it is my everyday case. It works just like Apple's does, and it comes in various color options.

Anker Usb C Lightning

Charge and go: Anker USB-C to Lightning cable (6ft MFi Certified)

One of the neat little tricks of the newer iPad Pro models is that they can charge your iPhone using a USB-C to Lightning cable. This USB-C to Lightning cable from Anker allows just that at a lower price than Apple's official cable.

Compass Pro

Standing up: Twelve South Compass Pro - Silver

Twelve South's Compass Pro lets you extend the back leg to use the iPad as a hands-free display or shorten it for a better angle for more productive tasks. It also features a secondary back leg, letting you re-angle the iPad (any model) for easier drawing or touchscreen typing.

Jettech Sleeve

Basic protection: JETtech Sleeve

If you're just looking for something basic to protect your iPad Pro, JETtech's laptop sleeve is actually a great option. Affordable and big enough to house both your iPad and, say an Apple Pencil, the sleeve is also roomy enough to hold your iPad Pro while it's attached to a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard.

Picaso Lab iPad Sleeve

Your iPad's leather jacket: Picaso Lab iPad Pro Sleeve

This gorgeous leather iPad Pro sleeve from Picaso Lab will protect the body of your iPad Pro of any generation with incredible style and room for important accessories. It's great for a little extra protection on the go.

AirPods Pro

Next-level AirPods: Apple - AirPods Pro - with MagSafe charging

Apple's AirPods Pro are the best version of Apple's wireless earphones so far. They're dead simple to pair and switch between devices, and these add excellent noise cancellation and MagSafe charging to the mix.

JETech Screen Protector for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Protect the screen: JETech Screen Protector for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch

Keep the screen pristine with a tempered glass screen protector. Your finger or Apple Pencil will glide across the glass, which is resistant to most scratches. At just 0.33mm thick, the glass allows your iPad Pro to retain full sensitivity.

HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad Pro

Mulitple ports: HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad Pro

One port isn't enough, so how does six sound? Hyper offers this little hub gem, which turns your single USB-C port into a 3.5mm audio Jack, USB-A port, SD card slot, microSD card slot, USB-C port, and HDMI port.

The best 12.9 iPad Pro accessories for you

The iPad Pro is one of the best iPads that Apple has ever made. When looking for accessories for your new iPad Pro, you should definitely start with these. If I had to pick one to get, I'd go with Apple's Magic Keyboard because I use my iPad Pro for a lot of my writing.

If drawing or handwriting are more important priorities, definitely pick up the Apple Pencil. There's no better stylus than the one that Apple designed specifically for the iPad Pro.

If I was getting anything else for my iPad Pro, I'd take a look at AirPods Pro as my audio accessory of choice. They're small, comfortable, have excellent sound, and feature noise cancelation so that you can enjoy your music, podcasts, and audiobooks without issue, no matter where you go.

