Best Accessories for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro iMore 2022

Apple's redesigned 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display, ProMotion adaptive refresh rate, LiDAR scanner, M1 chip, 5G cellular capability, and a true cursor experience with the Magic Keyboard with Trackpad. All of this means that there are some brand new accessories to think about — here are some of the best 12.9 iPad Pro accessories out there.

The best 12.9 iPad Pro accessories for you

The iPad Pro is one of the best iPads that Apple has ever made. When looking for accessories for your new iPad Pro, you should definitely start with these. If I had to pick one to get, I'd go with Apple's Magic Keyboard because I use my iPad Pro for a lot of my writing.

If drawing or handwriting are more important priorities, definitely pick up the Apple Pencil. There's no better stylus than the one that Apple designed specifically for the iPad Pro.

If I was getting anything else for my iPad Pro, I'd take a look at AirPods Pro as my audio accessory of choice. They're small, comfortable, have excellent sound, and feature noise cancelation so that you can enjoy your music, podcasts, and audiobooks without issue, no matter where you go.