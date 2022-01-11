Best AirPlay 2 receivers iMore 2022
AirPlay 2 delivers high-quality audio to multiple sources at once, directly from the device of your choice. Whether music is playing on one of the best AirPlay 2 speakers in the bedroom or the receiver in your home theater, the easy-to-use wireless protocol keeps it all in sync, allowing you to roam freely without missing a beat. If you are ready to experience the magic of wireless audio, these are the best AirPlay 2 receivers you can buy today.
Please note: Selection for AirPlay 2 receivers is limited, and may only be available through third-party vendors. Exercise caution when purchasing.
- All the essentials: Denon AVR-S960H 8K Ultra HD 7.2 Channel (90Watt X 7) AV Receiver
- AirPlay 2 and Sonos: Onkyo TX-NR797 Smart AV 9.2 Channel Receiver with 4K Ultra HD
- Cost-effective: Denon S650H AV Receiver, 5.2 Channel
- Channels galore: Marantz SR6015 9.2 Channel 8K AV Receiver with 3D Audio
- Beyond 4K: YAMAHA RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-Channel AV Receiver with MusicCast
- AirPlay 2 add-on: Belkin SoundForm Connect AirPlay 2 Audio Adapter Receiver for Wireless Streaming
All the essentials: Denon AVR-S960H 8K Ultra HD 7.2 Channel (90Watt X 7) AV ReceiverStaff Favorite
Denon's AVR-S960H combines all of the essentials with an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for building your home theater. Features include 7.2 channel surround sound, 4K video passthrough with HDR10 support, Dolby Atmos, and 6 —yes, 6 — HDMI ports. Of course, AirPlay 2 is also along for the ride, giving you plenty of bang for your buck.
AirPlay 2 and Sonos: Onkyo TX-NR797 Smart AV 9.2 Channel Receiver with 4K Ultra HD
The Onkyo TX-NR797 boasts compatibility with most major audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, giving you exceptional sound for your movies, music, and games. Along with AirPlay 2, this receiver also works with Sonos, so you can integrate it with your existing speakers, giving you the ability to adjust volume, change inputs, and more through a familiar app.
Cost-effective: Denon S650H AV Receiver, 5.2 Channel
Like the S960H, the Denon S650H gives you access to all that sweet AirPlay 2 goodness at a more affordable price. Despite the low price, the S650H still cranks out the tunes with 150 watts of power across five channels, and with support for 4K video, this receiver is the perfect way to start your home theater off right.
Channels galore: Marantz SR6015 9.2 Channel 8K AV Receiver with 3D Audio
The Marantz AV Receiver SR6015 creates an extensive audio experience by supporting up to 9.2 channels, turning your movie nights into a trip to the theater with 110 watts of power per channel. In addition to AirPlay 2 support, Marantz's receiver also plays nicely with other streaming tech, such as Alexa and Google Assistant.
Beyond 4K: YAMAHA RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-Channel AV Receiver with MusicCast
Yamaha's RX-A2A packs plenty of power for audio with 7.2 channels at 100 watts each and video with support for 8K. With 8K, you can rest assured knowing that your receiver will be able to handle future standards, and since it supports AirPlay 2, Dolby Atmos, and DTS X, it can handle anything that you throw at it today.
AirPlay 2 add-on: Belkin SoundForm Connect AirPlay 2 Audio Adapter Receiver for Wireless Streaming
The Belkin SoundForm Connect works with your existing speakers, forgoing the bevy of ports that its traditional receiver competitors offer. The lack of audio connectors allows the SoundForm Connect to have a much cleaner, compact design, and more importantly, adds AirPlay 2 wireless streaming in minutes through the Home app.
Receive it all with the best AirPlay 2 receivers
AirPlay 2 offers a truly magical audio experience by keeping everything in sync across your home with easy-to-use controls via your iPhone. For the home theater, the best AirPlay 2 receivers give you the ability to mix and match compatible speakers and components, allowing you to piece together surround sound that works best for you, without all the wires.
If you want to cover all of the home theater basics along with the convenience of AirPlay 2 and want to do so at an affordable price, then the Denon AVR-S960H 4K UHD AV Receiver is the one for you. This capable receiver gives you access to all of the video bells and whistles, such as support for 4K HDR content, Dolby Atmos sound, and 7.2 channels of spatial audio.
Are you looking for a receiver that also integrates with other ecosystems? Then check out the Onkyo TX-NR797 Home Audio Smart Audio and Video Receiver. This flexible receiver not only supports AirPlay 2 but also works with Sonos and Chromecast, so you can switch things up in the future without worrying about being locked into one ecosystem.
