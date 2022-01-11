Best AirPlay 2 receivers iMore 2022

AirPlay 2 delivers high-quality audio to multiple sources at once, directly from the device of your choice. Whether music is playing on one of the best AirPlay 2 speakers in the bedroom or the receiver in your home theater, the easy-to-use wireless protocol keeps it all in sync, allowing you to roam freely without missing a beat. If you are ready to experience the magic of wireless audio, these are the best AirPlay 2 receivers you can buy today.

Receive it all with the best AirPlay 2 receivers

AirPlay 2 offers a truly magical audio experience by keeping everything in sync across your home with easy-to-use controls via your iPhone. For the home theater, the best AirPlay 2 receivers give you the ability to mix and match compatible speakers and components, allowing you to piece together surround sound that works best for you, without all the wires.

If you want to cover all of the home theater basics along with the convenience of AirPlay 2 and want to do so at an affordable price, then the Denon AVR-S960H 4K UHD AV Receiver is the one for you. This capable receiver gives you access to all of the video bells and whistles, such as support for 4K HDR content, Dolby Atmos sound, and 7.2 channels of spatial audio.

Are you looking for a receiver that also integrates with other ecosystems? Then check out the Onkyo TX-NR797 Home Audio Smart Audio and Video Receiver. This flexible receiver not only supports AirPlay 2 but also works with Sonos and Chromecast, so you can switch things up in the future without worrying about being locked into one ecosystem.