AirPlay 2, Apple's wireless audio streaming technology, delivers high-quality audio to multiple sources at once, directly from the device of your choice. Whether music is playing on your HomePod in the kitchen or the receiver in your home theater, AirPlay 2 keeps it all in sync, allowing you to roam freely without missing a beat. We have gathered the best receivers around to help determine the best for your needs.

Receive it all

AirPlay 2 offers a truly magical audio experience by keeping everything in sync across your home. For the home theater, AirPlay 2 enables you to mix and match compatible speakers and components like a receiver, allowing you to piece together surround sound that works best for you, all without wires connecting them.

If you want to cover all of the home theater basics along with the convenience of AirPlay 2 and want to do so at an affordable price, then the Denon AVR-S750H is the one for you. This capable receiver gives you access to all of the video bells and whistles, such as support for 4K HDR content, Dolby Atmos sound, and 7.2 channels of spatial audio.

Looking for a receiver that can provide a custom sound experience? Then check out the Yamaha AVENTAGE RXA-780. This flexible receiver not only analyzes your space, but it also measures the characteristics of your speakers to deliver a truly unique sound.

