WhatsApp is a super popular messaging app around the world, but there are plently of reasons you may not want to keep it around. WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, and that may not sit well with you, due to the company's past actions. Or, maybe you don't like the features that WhatsApp offers and are looking for something a little different. Whatever the reason, the good news is you don't have to use WhatsApp; you can use one of these great messaging apps instead. iMessages

I know it seems obvious, right? If you mostly have friends and family that use Apple products, Apple's built in Messages app is a perfect communication app. It's built right into your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and its constantly updated with new features, emojis, stickers, and UI improvements as Apple continues to make changes to its iOS and macOS platforms every year. And, iMessages are sent using end-to-end encryption, meaning no one, not even Apple, can access your communications. Obviously, it is most useful if the people you want to communicate also use the Messages app, but if that sounds like you, why bother installing another app? Everything you need to know about Apple's Messages app Telegram Messenger

Telegram Messenger has been gaining popularity in recent years and is very similar to WhatsApp. The design and layout will all look and feel pretty familiar to you, and it offers a lot of the same functionality too. You can easily send photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers all using Telegram's built-in features, and it can send documents like PDFs, MP3s, and others. The great thing about Telegram Messenger is encryption. Everything you send on Telegram is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange. In layman's terms, your messages and communication are as secure as they can be using a third-party app. Free Download Google Hangouts

You may think of Google Hangouts as a video calling service, but it offers a lot in the way of instant messaging, as well. Hangouts allow you to send texts, photos, and videos, on top of making and receiving audio and video calls. Hangouts group messaging provides, not only read receipts, but also who-read them, so it's easy to keep track of what information people have seen. It works on iPhone and iPad as well as Android, and in any web browser on Mac or Windows, so chances are your friends and family will be able to use it no matter what they own. Free Download Skype

Yes, Skype is still around, and yes, its not just for video calls. There's isn't too much to say about Skype; it does a little bit of everything pretty reliably. It's easy to see who's online and who's offline. You can text, call, video call, send photos, GIFs, stickers, and so much more to any contact you wish. Skype also has a native app for pretty much every platform you can imagine. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows, Android, if you have a device that can connect to the internet, you likely can get Skype on it. Free Download Kik Messenger