If you have a Mac, an iPhone and an Apple ID, then you can use iMessage. This is Apple's messaging service and with it you can send unlimited messages to other people who also have Apple devices, including Macs and iPhones. You'll know an iMessage from a regular SMS because they show up in blue bubbles.

You might associate iMessages with iPhones – that makes sense – but you can access them, send them, read them and organize them from your Mac, too. All you need is an Apple ID, a Mac and an iPhone running iOS 8.1 or later.

In our guide below we'll walk you through the steps to get iMessage set up on your Mac, whether you have an older MacBook or the latest MacBook Air with M2.

How to set up iMessage on Mac

Launch Messages from your desktop, dock, or Applications folder. The Messages app will default use your Apple ID to log you in. Enter your Apple ID email address and password if that doesn't happen. Click on Messages in the Menu bar Click on Preferences. Click on the iMessage tab. Select the phone number and email addresses you would like to be reached. Choose which phone number or email address people will see when you start a new conversation.

How to set up Messages in iCloud in macOS

Messages in iCloud keep both your iMessages and standard SMS in sync between one of the best Macs and your iOS devices. This means you can also download your messages when you set up a new device.

Open Messages from your desktop, dock, or Applications folder. Click on Messages in the Menu bar Click on Preferences. Click on the iMessage tab. Click the checkbox next to Enable Messages on iCloud. Click the Sync Now button to sync immediately.

How to send a message on your Mac

Open Messages. Click the New Message button at the top. Type the name, email address or phone number of the person you want to message. Or click the Add button and choose someone from your contacts. Click the message field at the bottom, then type your message. Press Return to send your message.

If your Mac is running macOS Big Sur or later you can even add Memoji sticks, GIFs and effects to your messages. (Image credit: Apple)

You can also add Emoji, images and audio recordings to your messages. If your Mac is running macOS Big Sur or later you can even add Memoji sticks, GIFs and effects. To do this, you need to click the Apps button and find the ones you want to use.

We've got more in-depth instructions about how to send iMessages and attach all kinds of extras in our how to send iMessages on iPhone or iPad guide.

Get chatting

That's how you turn on iMessage sync and iMessage in general on Mac.

To fully take advantage of Messages in iCloud, you'll also need to turn it on for any iOS or iPadOS devices you own. If you want to find out more about how iMessages work on your Mac, then take a look at our ultimate guide to the Messages app for iPhone and iPad.