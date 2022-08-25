Can someone else in your family see your texts? Here's the fix

iMessage is an excellent way to keep in touch with anyone and everyone else using an Apple product, be it an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. However, it can be a complicated beast at times, especially if family members are using the same Apple ID on different devices. If someone in your family is getting text messages meant for you, or vice-versa, it's probably because those devices are sharing the same Apple ID.

This typically happens because, at some point, you all wanted to share content you bought from the iTunes store, including apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, and more. Unfortunately, if you don't set it up carefully, iCloud, FaceTime, and iMessage can all come along for the ride.

But there's a fix! Log into iCloud and iTunes separately on each device and set up Family Sharing. First, you'll need to make sure everyone has their own, unique iCloud account. If you don't have one for yourself, make sure to create a new Apple ID now.

Once that's done, you can start to separate everything out and make sure everyone is only getting the iMessages they're meant to on their best iPhone, including the upcoming iPhone 14.

Change which Apple ID iMessage uses on iPhone

Once you have a separate Apple ID for each person's device, you can fix the problem with others seeing messages meant for you.

Open the Settings app. Select Messages. Select Send & Receive.

Tap the Apple ID at the bottom of the screen. Tap Sign Out.

Tap Use your Apple ID for iMessage. Log in with your Apple ID and Password. Tap Sign In.

Make sure everyone in your family that was previously using the same Apple ID follows these steps.

Disable an email that you can be reached at in iMessage

If there are any contacts associated with iMessages that you don't want to appear in your Messages app, you can disable it.

Open the Settings app. Select Messages.

Select Send & Receive. Tap the email address that you would like to disable from your device. The check mark next to it will disappear.

Other devices will still be able to receive iMessages at that email address. Make sure everyone in the family that was previously using the same Apple ID does the same.

Make your messages your own

As great as it is to have everyone using Apple devices under one roof, problems may arise if you are all sharing the same Apple ID. That's why it's important for everyone to have their own individual Apple ID, so things like this don't happen. Plus, everyone likes some privacy, right?

Thankfully, the fix is pretty easy, and you can update your iMessage info at any time. Doing so shouldn't affect Family Sharing either, so you and your family can still share things like calendars, app and game downloads, subscriptions, and others if you want to. But for things like Messages, ensuring you're using your own Apple ID means everyone has their own privacy.

Updated August 2022: These steps are current with the latest versions of iOS.