Apple has announced a brand new version of the Mac mini, one of the more compact desktop PCs out there. But if macOS just isn't your thing, know that you have other options if you've been wanting a small PC to grace your desk.

Small PCs are a great way to save on desk space while still getting the full desktop experience, including more powerful processors, many more ports, and more display options. If I was looking for a Mac mini alternative, I'd pick up the Intel NUC8 kit, but if you just want something that's ready to go out of the box, check out the Lenovo ThinkCentre.

