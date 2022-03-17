Best alternatives to Philips Hue light strips iMore 2022
The Philips Hue line can give you everything you need with some of the best smart light bulbs, lamps, and accent lighting, but there's one place where it has some serious competition — light strips. Today, tons of Philips Hue light strip alternatives cost less while still offering the same colors and smart controls through HomeKit, Alexa, and Google. If you're looking to save while adding smart lighting to your home, check out these excellent Philips Hue Light Strip alternatives.
- Best overall: LIFX Lightstrip, 6.6' Starter Kit, Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip, Full Color with Polychrome Technology
Best overall: LIFX Lightstrip, 6.6' Starter Kit, Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip, Full Color with Polychrome Technology
The LIFX light strip is easily the best choice for the best Philips Hue alternative. This 6.6-foot light strip has 16 individual zones, so instead of a single accent color, you can paint your walls with multiple colors at once, creating all kinds of fun looks. The LIFX Lightstrip works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant; plus, it cranks out up to 1,400 lumens of brightness.
Thready to go: Nanoleaf Essentials Bluetooth & Thread Smart LED Lightstrip 80" Starter Kit
Nanoleaf's Essentials Lightstrip supports Bluetooth and the latest wireless connectivity standard, Thread, which offers blazing fast response times if you have a HomePod mini or the newest Apple TV in your home. The Essentials strip is also extremely bright with the ability to produce up to 2,000 lumens of colorful lighting, and it works with HomeKit Adaptive Lighting and Google Assistant.
Immersive experience: Govee Ambient Wi-Fi TV Backlights for 55-65 inch TVs PC - Works with Alexa & Google Assistant
Govee Immersion TV LED Backlights offer a unique light strip and camera combination that creates a truly immersive lighting experience. The included camera captures the colors directly from your TV or monitor and recreates the look throughout the light strip with multiple color zones. Govee's strip even has a built-in microphone, so it also works great for keeping your music in sync.
Adaptive lighting: Eve Light Strip - Apple HomeKit Smart Home LED Lights Strip
The HomeKit-exclusive Eve Light Strip puts your home's lighting on auto-pilot with support for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting. HomeKit Adaptive Lighting automatically adjusts color temperature throughout the day to promote focus during the afternoon with bright white light and rest in the evening with softer yellow tones. Eve's strip also is plenty bright at 1,800 lumens, and it provides millions of fun colors.
Bright and colorful: Onvis LED Strip Lights RGBIC, 6.6ft Smart LED Light Strip Works with Apple HomeKit
Like the LIFX Lightsrip, the Onvis strip supports the ability to display multiple colors at once through addressable zones. Color zones allow the light strip to put on a show with tons of preset special effects that automatically cycle colors through the Onvis app, and with paint mode, you can add the perfect splash of color to suit your mood or decor.
Extra-long: Smart LED Strip Lights Works with Apple HomeKit
The meross Smart Wi-Fi Light Strip includes 32.8 feet of colorful LED lights in the box that work alone or together to create impressive light displays. It isn't all just about the length, though, as the meross light strip still matches others with millions of colors, as well as voice controls over Wi-Fi through HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant.
While it may be the most familiar name for smart light bulbs, there are plenty of Philips Hue Light Strip alternatives that are not only cheaper — but just as capable. Some of the latest light strips even go above and beyond with extras like music detection and dynamic colors. The LIFX Lightstrip easily bests the Philips Hue strip with 16 color zones and higher maximum brightness levels. While its price is slightly higher, you will save a little without having to shell out for a separate hub.
If you're looking for a brighter smart alternative, check out the Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip. This light strip can output a whopping 2,000 lumens of colorful lighting; plus, it works with HomeKit Adaptive Lighting and the Google Assistant. Nanoleaf's strip also packs in Thread wireless capabilities when paired with a HomePod mini, offering faster and more reliable connections over Bluetooth. Regardless of which option you go with, smart LED light strips will allow you to light your home, your way.
