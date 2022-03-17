Best alternatives to Philips Hue light strips iMore 2022

The Philips Hue line can give you everything you need with some of the best smart light bulbs, lamps, and accent lighting, but there's one place where it has some serious competition — light strips. Today, tons of Philips Hue light strip alternatives cost less while still offering the same colors and smart controls through HomeKit, Alexa, and Google. If you're looking to save while adding smart lighting to your home, check out these excellent Philips Hue Light Strip alternatives.

Add some color with the best Philips Hue Light Strip alternatives

While it may be the most familiar name for smart light bulbs, there are plenty of Philips Hue Light Strip alternatives that are not only cheaper — but just as capable. Some of the latest light strips even go above and beyond with extras like music detection and dynamic colors. The LIFX Lightstrip easily bests the Philips Hue strip with 16 color zones and higher maximum brightness levels. While its price is slightly higher, you will save a little without having to shell out for a separate hub.

If you're looking for a brighter smart alternative, check out the Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip. This light strip can output a whopping 2,000 lumens of colorful lighting; plus, it works with HomeKit Adaptive Lighting and the Google Assistant. Nanoleaf's strip also packs in Thread wireless capabilities when paired with a HomePod mini, offering faster and more reliable connections over Bluetooth. Regardless of which option you go with, smart LED light strips will allow you to light your home, your way.